PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Live With the Best PS4 Deals of the Year

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is here with some of the best PS4 digital sales of the year. And unlike most sales on the PlayStation Store, there’s hardly any filler. Further, there’s plenty of 2019 releases, including some pretty great details on these games. For example, Days Gone, Devil May Cry V, and Resident Evil are all $20. In fact, in terms of marquee 2019 releases, most are featured in the sale, though unfortunately Death Stranding is missing. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some PlayStation VR deals, there’s a few of those as well sprinkled in.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself, right here. However, if you don’t have the time or desire to sift through the entire thing yourself, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Why? Because we’ve done it for you. Below, you can peep every notable deal, organized in alphabetical order, and featuring the original price so you know how much you’re saving. You should also keep in mind that most of the major PlayStation Black Friday hardware deals are dropping on November 23rd / 24th at 9am PT (12 am ET.)

Notable Deals Already Available

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

A WAY OUT — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

ANTHEM — $11.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

ARK: ABERRATION –$6.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: EXTINCTION — $11.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: SCORCHED EARTH — $6.99 — Normally $19.99

ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED — $17.49 — Normally $49.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED LEGENDARY COLLECTION — $65.99 — Normally $199.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY — $17.99 — Normally $59.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – SEASON PASS — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY THE FATE OF ATLANTIS — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

ASSISSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

BATTLEFIELD V — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

BORDERLANDS 3 — $40.19 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – OPERATOR EDITION — $63.99 — Normally $79.99 (2019 release)

CASTLE CRASHERS REMASTERED — $8.99 — Normally $14.99 (2019 release)

CASTLEVANIA ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION — $9.99 — Normally $19.99 (2019 release)

CATHERINE: FULL BODY — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

CODE VEIN — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

CRASH TEAM RACING + CRASH TRILOGY BUNDLE — $41.24 — Normally $74.99

CRASH TEAM RACING + SPYRO TRILOGY BUNDLE — $41.24 — Normally $74.99

CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED — $25.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

DARK PICTURES – MAN OF MEDAN — $20.99 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN — $14.99 — Normally $24.99

DESTINY 2: SHADOWKEEP — $20.99 — Normally $34.99 (2019 release)

DEVIL MAY CRY 5 (WITH RED ORBS) — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

F1 2019 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

FALLOUT 4: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

FALLOUT 76 — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

FAR CRY 5 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

FAR CRY NEW DAWN — $15.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

FOR HONOR COMPLETE EDITION — $32.99 — Normally $99.99

GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION — $9.89 — Normally $29.99

GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD — $22.49 — Normally $44.99

GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & MEGALODON SHARK CARD — $40.49 — Normally $89.99

GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & WHALE SHARK CARD — $26.99 — Normally $59.99

HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION –$11.99 — Normally $59.99

JUMP FORCE — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

JUST CAUSE 4 – COMPLETE EDITION — $24.49 — Normally $69.99

JUST CAUSE 4 – EXPANSION PASS — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

JUST DANCE 2020 — $25.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

L.A. NOIRE: THE VR CASE FILES — $22.49 — $29.99 (2019 release)

LAYERS OF FEAR 2 — $14.99 — $29.99 (2019 release)

MADDEN NFL 20 — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

METRO EXODUS — $20.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

METRO EXODUS EXPANSION PASS — $12.49 — $24.99 (2019 release)

MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE — $29.99 — $39.99 (2019 release)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – DLC COLLECTION — $33.99 — $39.99 (2019 release)

MORTAL KOMBAT 11 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

MORTAL KOMBAT 11 KOMBAT PACK — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

NBA 2K20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

NEED FOR SPEED HEAT — $40.19 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

NHL 20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM — $20.39 — Normally $59.99

NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM – SEASON PASS — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

OVERWATCH LEGENDARY EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

PERSONA 5 — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

PHOENIX WRIGHT: ACE ATTORNEY TRILOGY — $20.09 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE — $29.99 — Normally $39.99

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: ULTIMATE EDITION — $39.99 — Normally $99.99

REMNANT: FROM THE ASHES — $27.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 DELUXE EDITION — $23.09 — Normally $69.99 (2019 release)

SAMURAI SHODOWN — $44.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice — $38.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER DEFINITIVE EDITION — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

THE CREW 2 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: ELSWEYR –$19.79 — Normally $59.99

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

THE OUTER WORLDS — $44.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

THE SIMS 4 — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT EXPANSION PASS — $9.99 — Normally $24.99

TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE DELUXE EDITION — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 – YEAR 1 PASS — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 STANDARD EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

WATCH DOGS 1 + WATCH DOGS 2 STANDARD EDITIONS BUNDLE — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

WATCH DOGS 2 — $12.49 — Normally $49.99

WATCH DOGS 2 – SEASON PASS — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

WORLD WAR Z THE GAME — $17.99 — Normally $39.99

WWE 2K20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99





Notable Deals That Will Be Available Starting on November 24