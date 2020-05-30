PlayStation Offering One of 2020's Most Popular PS4 Games For Its Lowest Price Yet

✖

PlayStation Store has revealed its new PS4 "Deal of the Week," and for this week Sony is offering all PlayStation 4 users one of 2020's best-selling and most popular games for its cheapest price yet. More specifically, PlayStation and Bandai Namco have teamed up to offer the relatively newly released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 40 percent off, which knocks the game down to $35.99, the cheapest it has been on the digital PlayStation Storefront yet.

In addition to this, the pair are also offering the Deluxe Edition for 40 percent off, which means it's $50.99 rather than $84.99. Further, the Ultimate Edition is also on sale for 40 percent off, meaning you pay $56.99 rather than $94.99.

Below, you can read a breakdown of what's different between the three additions:

Standard Edition A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition A copy of the game A cooking Item that gives your character permanent Ki-ATK and HP Stat boosts The Season Pass

Ultimate Edition A copy of the game A cooking Item that gives your character permanent Ki-ATK and HP Stat boosts The Season Pass A Music Compilation Pack The Tao Pai Pai Pillar



According to the PlayStation Store, this offer will be available until June 4. After this, all three items will return to their normal price.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in January, and while it failed to completely win critics over, it performed commercially. In fact, it's currently among the best-selling games of 2020 so far.

"Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot," reads an official pitch of the game. "Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our past and most recent articles of the console by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.