PS4 Game Leaked Ahead of Announcement

A new PS4 game has leaked ahead of its announcement, courtesy of the official PlayStation Store. Recently, the PlayStation Store updated with a variety of new listings. Included in this is a listing for Blaster Master Zero II, a game that has not been announced yet for PS4. At the moment, the PlayStation Store listing isn't live for the public to see, but its creation was caught by Gamestat, a bot that tracks everything added to the PlayStation Store, whether or not it's public or private.

For those that don't know: Blaster Master Zero II debuted last year, in March, via the Nintendo Switch. It then came to PC -- via Steam -- later that year in November. Again, there's been no official word of the game coming to PS4, but obviously not only is that announcement pending, but seemingly imminent.

What's particularly interesting about this leak is that the game's predecessor, Blaster Master Zero, never even came to PS4. It launched for Nintendo Switch and 3DS in 2017, and then it came to PC -- via Steam -- in 2019. Like its sequel, developer Inti Creates has not announced the first game for PS4, but you'd assume it will come to the platform alongside the sequel.

"Join Jason, Eve, and Fred on an intergalactic journey," reads the opening of an official pitch for the game. "The side-scrolling/top-down hybrid action-adventure title 'Blaster Master Zero' returns with its long-awaited sequel! Experience the yet-untold story of Jason and Eve after defeating Earth's mutant scourge in 'Blaster Master Zero'"

At the moment of publishing, Inti Creates has not commented on this new leak, and it likely won't. However, an official announcement should arrive sometime in the near future if the game is already being uploaded to the PlayStation Store.

