PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds of PS4's Best Games to Absurdly Low Prices

Not one, but two massive PlayStation Store sales have been launched by Sony, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included in this round of discounts are games and series like Star Wars, Borderlands, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Persona, Red Dead Redemption, GTA, Deus Ex, Titanfall, FIFA, Spider-Man, Mirror's Edge, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Detroit Become Human, Dreams, Need for Speed, Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed, Sonic, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Batman, BioShock, Far Cry, Dishonored, Dragon Ball, Hitman, God of War, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, Ratchet & Clanks, Jax and Daxter, Resident Evil, Jurassic World, Destiny, and XCOM. In other words, it's not just a big sale, but a big sale full of big games and bigger discounts.

Conveniently, both sales end on the same day, which is September 17. That said, it's important to note these are the games on sale and prices at the moment of publishing. In other words, by the time you read this, the sales could be over or Sony could have made changes to them.

Below, you can check out a rundown of every salient deal included in both sales, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Meanwhile, links to the sale pages of both sales can be found at the bottom of the article.