PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds of PS4's Best Games to Absurdly Low Prices
Not one, but two massive PlayStation Store sales have been launched by Sony, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included in this round of discounts are games and series like Star Wars, Borderlands, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Persona, Red Dead Redemption, GTA, Deus Ex, Titanfall, FIFA, Spider-Man, Mirror's Edge, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Detroit Become Human, Dreams, Need for Speed, Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed, Sonic, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Batman, BioShock, Far Cry, Dishonored, Dragon Ball, Hitman, God of War, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, Ratchet & Clanks, Jax and Daxter, Resident Evil, Jurassic World, Destiny, and XCOM. In other words, it's not just a big sale, but a big sale full of big games and bigger discounts.
Conveniently, both sales end on the same day, which is September 17. That said, it's important to note these are the games on sale and prices at the moment of publishing. In other words, by the time you read this, the sales could be over or Sony could have made changes to them.
Below, you can check out a rundown of every salient deal included in both sales, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Meanwhile, links to the sale pages of both sales can be found at the bottom of the article.
Less Than $5
- Citizens of Earth - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Classics PS4 Bundle - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge - $2.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Escapists - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- FIFA 20 - $4.79 - 92% Off - Ends 9/17
- Guts and Glory - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - The Heist - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - Silver Lining - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - Turf Wars - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Masters of Anima - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Need for Speed - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Need for Speed Payback - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Order: 1886 - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Party Hard - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Prototype - $4.49 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tearaway Unfolded - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $2.99 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- Unravel Two - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Zombie Army Trilogy - $4.99 - 90% Off - Ends 9/17
$5 - $15
- Accel World vs Sword Art Online - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition - $13.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $13.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Battlefield V - $14.79 - 63% Off - Ends 9/17
- Battlefield V and UFC 3 Bundle - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- BioShock: The Collection - $12.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Bloodborne - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Bloodborne - The Old Hunters - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Chasm - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Citizens of Space - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- de Blob 2 - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dead Rising - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition - $12.89 - 57% Off - Ends 9/17
- Destiny 2 - Forsaken - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 - 85% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Donut County - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 - 94% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.59 - 84% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Dwarves - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Escapists 2 - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition - $10.79 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Far Cry 4 - $6.59 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Far Cry 5 - Season Pass - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Far Cry Primal - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Genesis Alpha One - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst - $9.59 - 84% Off - Ends 9/17
- God of War - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- God of War III Remastered - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- God Wars Future Past - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Gorogoa - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Grand Kingdom - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Gran Turismo Sport - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Gravel - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Hitman: Game of the Year Edition - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Hitman - Game of the Year Edition Upgrade - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Infamous Second Son - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - $7.94 - 47% Off - Ends 9/17
- Journey Collector’s Edition - $5.99 - 76% Off - Ends 9/17
- Just Cause 4 - Expansion Pass - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - The City That Never Sleeps - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $9.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- MudRunner - $10.49 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- MX vs ATV All Out - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- My Time at Portia - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Nioh - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Nioh 2 - Season Pass - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/17
- Onrush Digital Deluxe Edition - $8.49 - 90% Off - Ends 9/17
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition - $9.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Prototype 2 - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Quantic Dream Collection - $14.79 - 63% Off - Ends 9/17
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $7.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Stranded Deep - $13.39 - 33% Off - Ends 9/17
- Streets of Rogue - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Thumper - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Until Dawn - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- Wattam - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Wipeout Omega Collection - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $7.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- XCOM 2 - War of the Chosen - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/17
More Than $150comments
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition - $28.04 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Season Pass - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Borderlands 3 - Season Pass - $39.99 - 20% Off - Ends 9/17
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III: Zombie Chronicles Deluxe - $34.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/17
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- Code Vein - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Days Gone - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Death Stranding - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition - $40.19 - 33% Off - Ends 9/17
- Destiny 2 - Shadowkeep - $20.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- Destiny 2 - Upgrade Edition - $33.49 - 33% Off - Ends 9/17
- Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle - $24.49 - 65% Off - Ends 9/17
- Dreams - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.09 - 33% Off - Ends 9/17
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition - $32.49 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition - $19.59 - 72% Off - Ends 9/17
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/17
- Killzone Shadow Fall - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Last Guardian - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Last of Us Part II - $49.99 - 17% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 14% Off - Ends 9/17
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $37.49 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition - $48.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/17
- NASCAR Heat 5 - 2020 Season Pass - $22.49 - 25% Off - Ends 9/17
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition - $62.99 - 30% Off - Ends 9/17
- Outlast: Trinity - $26.54 - 55% Off - Ends 9/17
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $64.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $27.99 - 65% Off - Ends 9/17
- Sniper Elite 4 - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off - Ends 9/17
- Team Sonic Racing and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition - $35.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition - $25.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 9/17
- Tour de France 2020 - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 9/17
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 9/17
- Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition - $17.99 - 80% Off - Ends 9/17
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition - $29.69 - 67% Off - Ends 9/17
- XCOM 2 Collection - $29.99 - 70% Off - Ends 9/17
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 9/17
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.