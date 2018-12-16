‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Was PlayStation Store’s Most Downloaded PS4 Game In November

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the month of November. And as you would expect on PlayStation 4: Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 came out on top.
Behind it was last month’s top dog: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Rounding out the top five was Fallout 76 (debut), Battlefield V (debut), and FIFA 19 in that order. Other November debut game that came in the top 10 was limited to Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which just missed out on the top five at number six.
As for other notable releases in November, Hitman 2 and Darksiders III, neither managed to crack the top ten. The latter released pretty late into the month though, so it always had an uphill battle. That’s not to suggest it would have made it if released even on the 1st though, the game has seemingly struggeled on the market.
Anyway, here are all the charts for the month of November (note: this is limited to the PlayStation Store and North America):
PS4:
Red Dead Redemption 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Fallout 76
Battlefield V
FIFA 19
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
God of War
NBA 2K19
Marvel’s Spider-Man
The Last of Us Remastered
PlayStation VR:
Beat Saber
Creed: Rise to Glory
Job Simulator
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
DOOM VFR
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Moss
Firewarll Zero Hour
SUPERHOT VR
PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play:
Fortnite
Warfrace
H1Z1: Battle Royale
Brawlhalla
Warframe
Paladins
DC Universe Online
3on3 FreeStyle
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
Trove
PlayStation Vita:
God of War: Collection
Jak and Daxter Colelction
Minecraft
Stardew Valley
The Bit Trip
Need for Speed Most Wanted
Dragon Quest Builders
Persona 4 Golden
Borderlands 2
Undertale
PS Classics
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
The King of Fighters Collection: Orochi Saga
Bully
Tomb Raider II
Tomb Raider III
Tomb Raider: The Last Revealtion
Tomb Raider
Star Ocean Till The End of Time
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
PS4 Themes
The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
Tetris Effect Yours Forever Dynamic Theme
Lightning Night Sky Dynamic Theme
Legacy Dashboard Theme
Aurora Borealis Wolf Theme
Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
