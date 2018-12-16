‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Was PlayStation Store’s Most Downloaded PS4 Game In November

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the month of November. And as you would expect on PlayStation 4: Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 came out on top.

Behind it was last month’s top dog: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Rounding out the top five was Fallout 76 (debut), Battlefield V (debut), and FIFA 19 in that order. Other November debut game that came in the top 10 was limited to Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which just missed out on the top five at number six.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for other notable releases in November, Hitman 2 and Darksiders III, neither managed to crack the top ten. The latter released pretty late into the month though, so it always had an uphill battle. That’s not to suggest it would have made it if released even on the 1st though, the game has seemingly struggeled on the market.

Anyway, here are all the charts for the month of November (note: this is limited to the PlayStation Store and North America):

PS4:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fallout 76 Battlefield V FIFA 19 Spyro Reignited Trilogy God of War NBA 2K19 Marvel’s Spider-Man The Last of Us Remastered

PlayStation VR:

Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory Job Simulator The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR DOOM VFR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Moss Firewarll Zero Hour SUPERHOT VR PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play:

Fortnite Warfrace H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Warframe Paladins DC Universe Online 3on3 FreeStyle Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite Trove

PlayStation Vita:

God of War: Collection Jak and Daxter Colelction Minecraft Stardew Valley The Bit Trip Need for Speed Most Wanted Dragon Quest Builders Persona 4 Golden Borderlands 2 Undertale

PS Classics

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The King of Fighters Collection: Orochi Saga Bully Tomb Raider II Tomb Raider III Tomb Raider: The Last Revealtion Tomb Raider Star Ocean Till The End of Time Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

PS4 Themes

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme Tetris Effect Yours Forever Dynamic Theme Lightning Night Sky Dynamic Theme Legacy Dashboard Theme Aurora Borealis Wolf Theme Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins) Friday the 13th: The Game Theme Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

Source: PlayStation