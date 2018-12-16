Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Was PlayStation Store’s Most Downloaded PS4 Game In November

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the month of November. And as you would expect on PlayStation 4: Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 came out on top.

Behind it was last month’s top dog: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Rounding out the top five was Fallout 76 (debut), Battlefield V (debut), and FIFA 19 in that order. Other November debut game that came in the top 10 was limited to Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which just missed out on the top five at number six.

As for other notable releases in November, Hitman 2 and Darksiders III, neither managed to crack the top ten. The latter released pretty late into the month though, so it always had an uphill battle. That’s not to suggest it would have made it if released even on the 1st though, the game has seemingly struggeled on the market.

Anyway, here are all the charts for the month of November (note: this is limited to the PlayStation Store and North America):

PS4:

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2

  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

  3. Fallout 76

  4. Battlefield V

  5. FIFA 19

  6. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

  7. God of War

  8. NBA 2K19

  9. Marvel’s Spider-Man

  10. The Last of Us Remastered

PlayStation VR:

  1. Beat Saber

  2. Creed: Rise to Glory

  3. Job Simulator

  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

  5. DOOM VFR

  6. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

  7. Moss

  8. Firewarll Zero Hour

  9. SUPERHOT VR

  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play:

  1. Fortnite

  2. Warfrace

  3. H1Z1: Battle Royale

  4. Brawlhalla

  5. Warframe

  6. Paladins

  7. DC Universe Online

  8. 3on3 FreeStyle

  9. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite

  10. Trove

PlayStation Vita:

  1. God of War: Collection

  2. Jak and Daxter Colelction

  3. Minecraft

  4. Stardew Valley

  5. The Bit Trip

  6. Need for Speed Most Wanted

  7. Dragon Quest Builders

  8. Persona 4 Golden

  9. Borderlands 2

  10. Undertale

PS Classics

  1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

  2. The King of Fighters Collection: Orochi Saga

  3. Bully

  4. Tomb Raider II

  5. Tomb Raider III

  6. Tomb Raider: The Last Revealtion

  7. Tomb Raider

  8. Star Ocean Till The End of Time

  9. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

  10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

PS4 Themes

  1. The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme

  2. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme

  3. Tetris Effect Yours Forever Dynamic Theme

  4. Lightning Night Sky Dynamic Theme

  5. Legacy Dashboard Theme

  6. Aurora Borealis Wolf Theme

  7. Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

  8. Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)

  9. Friday the 13th: The Game Theme

  10. Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

