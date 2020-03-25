PlayStation Store’s New “Deal of the Week” Is For One of 2019’s Best PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store has revealed its new “Deal of the Week,” and for this week Sony are dishing out a great deal on one of 2019’s best games: Control. In addition to the massive new “Mega March Sale,” which features over 500 discounted PS4 games, the PlayStation makers are currently offering Remedy Entertainment’s Game of the Year contender at a limited time discount price. More specifically, you can currently nab the third-person action game for just $24. Not only is Control one of last year’s best games, but this is the cheapest it’s been yet on the PlayStation Store.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long the game will be offered at this price point, but we know it will be for a very limited time. In other words, if it tickles your fancy, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later [LINK HERE]. Meanwhile, if it doesn’t give your toes the tingles, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new games dropping this week that probably will give you that sensation. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week.

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.”

In addition to PS4, Control is also available on Xbox One and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“From the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control is a mind-bending trip drenched in the hallmarks of a Remedy game,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “It’s weird, really weird, but if you’re familiar with Remedy’s resume then that’s the least surprising thing you’ll ever read. You can see Remedy’s fingerprints and DNA over every inch of Control, which is perhaps deeper in left field than any of the developer’s previous titles. Control is a good game, with an interesting and preternatural story that sometimes is muddled in its commitment to the strange and unexplainable. Again, this is a Remedy game.”