New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Discounts Ubisoft’s Best Games

In addition to its massive Halloween Sale, the PlayStation Store is currently hosting a new smaller PS4 sale that discounts most of Ubisoft’s line up, which means hearty discounts on Far Cry, Assassins Creed, Watch Dogs, South Park, Tom Clancy games, and more. That said, despite being limited to just one publisher, the new promotion features over 100 discounts, demonstrating just how many games Ubisoft has made on the console, many of which are Assassin’s Creed titles.
As always, you can find the sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through all the games and find the notable discounts among the clutter, don’t worry, we’ve already done that for you. Below, you can peep a curated list of the most noteworthy discounts, organized (mostly) in alphabetical order.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $90 — Save 55 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy — $10 — Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered — $28 — Save 33 percent
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — $15 — Save $15
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $18 — Save 40 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $18 — Save 40 percent
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Unity — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Battleship — $7 — Save 50 percent
- Child of the Light — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $18 — Save 40 percent
- Far Cry 4 — $12 — Save 40 percent
- Far Cry 5 — $21 — Save 65 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn — $24 — Save 40 percent
- Far Cry Primal — $18 — Save 40 percent
- For Honor — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Hungry Shark World — $6 — Save 40 percent
- Jeopardy — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Just Dance 2019 — $24 — Save 40 percent
- Legendary Fishing — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Monopoly Plus — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Rayman Legends — $7 — Save 65 percent
- Scrabble — $7 — Save 55 percent
- South-Park: The Fractured But Whole — $20 — Save 60 percent
- South-Park: The Stick of Truth — $18 — Save 40 percent
- South-Park: The Video Game Collection — $35 — Save 50 percent
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas — $21 — Save 65 percent
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew — $15 — Save 50 percent
- STEEP — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Syberia III — $15 — Save 50 percent
- The Crew 2 — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division — $14 — Save 65 percent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $27 — Save 55 percent
- Trackmania Turbo — $14 — Save 65 percent
- Trials Rising — $15 — Save 40 percent
- UNO — $6 — Save 40 percent
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Watch Dogs 2 — $20 — Save 65 percent
- Wheel of Fortune — $10 — Save 50 percent
As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.