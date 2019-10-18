New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Discounts Ubisoft’s Best Games

In addition to its massive Halloween Sale, the PlayStation Store is currently hosting a new smaller PS4 sale that discounts most of Ubisoft’s line up, which means hearty discounts on Far Cry, Assassins Creed, Watch Dogs, South Park, Tom Clancy games, and more. That said, despite being limited to just one publisher, the new promotion features over 100 discounts, demonstrating just how many games Ubisoft has made on the console, many of which are Assassin’s Creed titles.

As always, you can find the sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through all the games and find the notable discounts among the clutter, don’t worry, we’ve already done that for you. Below, you can peep a curated list of the most noteworthy discounts, organized (mostly) in alphabetical order.

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $90 — Save 55 percent

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy — $10 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered — $28 — Save 33 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — $15 — Save $15

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $30 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $24 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $18 — Save 40 percent

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $18 — Save 40 percent

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed Unity — $12 — Save 60 percent

Battleship — $7 — Save 50 percent

Child of the Light — $6 — Save 60 percent

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $18 — Save 40 percent

Far Cry 4 — $12 — Save 40 percent

Far Cry 5 — $21 — Save 65 percent

Far Cry New Dawn — $24 — Save 40 percent

Far Cry Primal — $18 — Save 40 percent

For Honor — $12 — Save 60 percent

Hungry Shark World — $6 — Save 40 percent

Jeopardy — $10 — Save 50 percent

Just Dance 2019 — $24 — Save 40 percent

Legendary Fishing — $15 — Save 50 percent

Monopoly Plus — $6 — Save 60 percent

Rayman Legends — $7 — Save 65 percent

Scrabble — $7 — Save 55 percent

South-Park: The Fractured But Whole — $20 — Save 60 percent

South-Park: The Stick of Truth — $18 — Save 40 percent

South-Park: The Video Game Collection — $35 — Save 50 percent

Starlink: Battle for Atlas — $21 — Save 65 percent

Star Trek: Bridge Crew — $15 — Save 50 percent

STEEP — $12 — Save 60 percent

Syberia III — $15 — Save 50 percent

The Crew 2 — $24 — Save 60 percent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division — $14 — Save 65 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $27 — Save 55 percent

Trackmania Turbo — $14 — Save 65 percent

Trials Rising — $15 — Save 40 percent

UNO — $6 — Save 40 percent

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $6 — Save 60 percent

Watch Dogs 2 — $20 — Save 65 percent

Wheel of Fortune — $10 — Save 50 percent

