Pick Up Tekken 7 For Half Off With Special Code

Tekken 7 has become a staple of the fighting game community since its release, and with 2018 on the horizon (as well as new updates that seem to roll in pretty routinely) it’s a great time to bring the game home and get practicing. For anyone who hasn’t picked it up yet, Tekken 7 is currently on sale at half off its usual price on NewEgg, thanks to a code shared first by Wario64. Copy it from the tweet below:

Tekken 7 (PS4) is $24.99 at Newegg w/ code EMCBCDR39 https://t.co/IT4kdNPhUE pic.twitter.com/8qaBELKhWj — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 30, 2017

Tekken 7 first released in March of 2015 and recently became the most tweeted game of 2017. The latest addition to the Tekken series is extremely popular, and for good reason. Here’s a rundown of what the game adds to the franchise’s legacy, according to the NewEgg listing:

Unreal Engine 4: Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 sets a new benchmark for graphical fidelity for the fighting game genre, pushing the new generation of console hardware and PC visuals to the limit.

Roster of over 30 playable characters: Select characters from an impressive roster of fan-favorites and all-new fighters, each with a distinct set of deadly techniques, martial arts moves and combos.

All new battle mechanics & moves: Classic 1 vs 1 battles return along with new moves and battle mechanics like Rage Arts, Rage Drives and Power Crushes that make gameplay more accessible for players of all skill levels.

The game normally retails for about $49.99, so the discount is pretty great for people who have put it off in the face of its usual price. The only downside to the sale is that it is exclusive to PlayStation 4, but it’s still a really great bargain for new players. Make sure to get it before its gone.

Tekken 7 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.