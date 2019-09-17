PlayStation Confirms That It Now Owns Former Xbox One Exclusive Series

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Insomniac Games, the team best-known for Ratchet & Clank and Marvel’s Spider-Man, but a team that has also made plenty of other games over the years, including Sunset Overdrive, which was published by Microsoft as an Xbox One exclusive in 2014. That said, Insomniac Games retained the rights to the franchise, and so when Sony acquired the developer, it got its IP, which includes Sunset Overdrive. In other words, Sony now owns a former Xbox One exclusive series. At the time, this detail was a bit unclear, but PlayStation has confirmed this is indeed the case.

The confirmation comes of a new interview between Japanese outlet Inside Games and PlayStation Boss Shuhei Yoshida. However, unfortunately, no further details were disclosed. In other words, we have no clue if PlayStation will re-release the game on PS4. That said we do know — thanks to a recent interview with PlayStation head honcho Shawn Layden — that the series isn’t really on the mind of Sony, at least at the moment.

“That was a great experience for Insomniac and they learned a lot through that, as well,” said Layden at the time. “As far as the IP itself, we really haven’t turned over the files on that one to see what that actually means, to be honest. We like what they’ve been doing in the Spider-Man franchise and things like Ratchet & Clank are certainly vital series in the present and future. That’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Again, who knows what the future of Sunset Overdrive holds, but it sounds like there won’t be a sequel anytime soon. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the game was ported to PS4. And maybe Insomniac Games will inject some new content into the game for PS4 users. I mean, it seems like an easy enough port. It won’t make bajillions, but it would probably turn a neat little profit.

Should Sony make Sunset Overdrive 2?