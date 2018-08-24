Get Ready for the PlayStation 4 Pro 2TB 500 Million Limited Edition Console Launch Tonight

Sony is celebrating 500 million PlayStation systems sold with a gorgeous, very limited edition (only 50,000 units worldwide) console that features 2TB of space and a translucent blue shell. The bundle will also include a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, and Vertical Stand.

We have to admit, even with the $500 price tag and a standard PS4 Pro at home, this beauty is hard to resist. If you want to try your luck at getting one without spending an absolute fortune on eBay, here’s what you need to know. UPDATE 2: The consoles sold out in a heartbeat, but Target and Walmart didn’t launch their stock last night. They will probably go live today. The matching DualShock controller and Gold Wireless headset launched early and are still available.

The PlayStation 4 Pro 2TB 500 Million Limited Edition Console will go up for order Friday, Aug. 24th, but GameStop has confirmed that they will sell the console starting Thursday, Aug. 23rd. Presumably, this means midnight — most likely in the Central or Eastern time zones. We’ve asked GameStop for confirmation on an exact time, and will update this post if and when we get it. UPDATE: GameStop has confirmed that 12:01 am EST is the time when the consoles are expected to launch online. They will not be sold in GameStop stores.

At the time of writing, GameStop does not have a listing for the console, but Target and Best Buy do. Amazon had one very briefly on Tuesday, but it was removed. Still, it might be a good idea to keep tabs on this link just in case it returns. Again, if you’re in the U.S., midnight in the Eastern time zone is probably a good time to start refreshing. You could try your luck with an online product availability tracker, but they aren’t very reliable in situations when sell outs can happen in the blink of an eye.

Keep in mind that the controller will be available to purchase separately for $64.99 if you can’t commit to an entire console. A 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset will also be available for $99.99 (the standard version is on sale for $80 at the moment). Both are slated to arrive in early September.

Reservations for the console on eBay will set you back well over $1000 at the moment, but the price is likely to increase dramatically once all of the consoles have shipped and the copper plate serial numbers are confirmed. PlayStation notes that a few “extra special” serial numbers exist that commemorate important events in the history of PlayStation. These numbers include 09995 (U.S. Launch Date of the original PlayStation – September 9th, 1995), 01115 (U.S. launch date of PS4 – Nov. 15, 2013) and 01013 (U.S. launch date of PS VR – Oct. 13, 2016).

