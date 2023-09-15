New PS4 and PS5 Game Is 100% Free for a Limited Time

A new PS4 and PS5 game released yesterday, September 14, is 100 percent free to download and play for a limited time. It's pretty often games are made free on PC via Epic Games Store and Steam. It's not so common on console. Whether it's the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation consoles, it's not often games are made free. If they are, it's behind a subscription service such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch Online. It's rare, so when it happens it's all the more notable. To this end, a new release from Total Mayhem Games is completely free, but you only have until October 13 to take advantage of this offer. After this, the game will revert to its normal price point.

The mystery game in question is We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip, which just came out yesterday. It currently doesn't have any Metacritic data, but it has already accumulated 477 user reviews over on Steam, 81 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

"Think you and your bestie can take on any challenge together? We'd like to see you try! This new bite-sized standalone We Were Here experience will really put your friendship to the test. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you will need to take on several puzzling challenges," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official pitch continues: "It's all about Communication, Teamwork... and Trust. Talk together, work together, and most of all, believe in your friend. The two of you are alone at sea when pursuing a distress call leads you to a deserted island, where you encounter a mysterious boat ride in an abandoned amusement park. This is a voyage you won't forget, with puzzles that take two to solve. The state of your friendship will directly affect the state of your friend-ship!"

The free download is available natively to both PS4 and PS5 users. It's unclear what the differences are between the two versions, but it's likely minimal as the game is far from a huge technical demand. Whatever the case, even if you're on PS4 be sure to claim the PS5 version as well in case you ever make the jump to the newer PlayStation console. The PS4 version will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, but a version native to PS5 is obviously preferable.