PS4 Owners Surprised With New Update That Includes PS5 Feature

A new PS4 update -- PS4 System Software Update 11.00 -- has been released by PlayStation alongside the new PS5 update. And unlike most PS4 updates, this new PS4 11.00 update is actually notable and does something to the Sony console. In fact, it adds a feature that was previously exclusive to the PS5. Why PlayStation is still bolstering the PS4 with new features, we don't know, but there is clearly enough PSN activity on the console to the point that it feels the need to continue to support the last-gen machine. That said, how many more meaningful updates like this it will get, who knows. This could very well be the last.

So, what does the update do? Well, most notably it allows PS4 users to sign into their PS4 and PS4 Pro without a password. The way around the password works the same as it does on the PS5. In other words, via the PS App. On your mobile device, scan the QR code to sign in, just like with the PS5. It's also noted that "some authentication actions can also use push notifications on PS App."

This isn't the only thing the update does. According to the patch notes, PS4 users can now use emoji reactions to messages. In other words, there is now another way to troll using the crying laughing emojis. Lastly, it's noted "the messages and usability on some screens" have been improved. There's no elaboration on what screens exactly.

Full Patch Notes

You can now sign in to your PS4 console without a password with PS App. On your mobile device, scan the QR code to sign in, just like for PS5. Some authentication actions can also use push notifications on PS App.

You can now see emoji reactions to messages.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

As noted, it's unclear how many more updates the PS4 is going to get. It's certainly getting more attention than the PS3 did this deep into the PS4 generation, which again suggests there are still many PlayStation fans using the console rather than upgrading to the PS5.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.