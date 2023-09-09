PlayStation Sale Discounts Critically Acclaimed Games to Just $1.49

There are over 2,000 PS4 and PS5 games currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, some of the biggest discounts are locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. Meanwhile, many of the other games featured are either classified as shovelware or the discounts on them are hardly noteworthy. That said, there are deals to be had on both PS4 games and PS5 games, however, you have to sift through lots of filler to find these deals. To this end, if you're looking for something new and cheap to play on either your PS4 or PS5 before bigger PlayStation releases arrive like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, then there are a few deals, in particular, you may want to check out.

In the current economy, you can't buy much for $1.49. That's hardly enough to cover a candy bar. However, between now and September 13, there are a handful of PS4 and PS5 games on sale for this exact amount, including two critically acclaimed games. And unlike some deals, none of the games require PS Plus to access at this price point.

Critically Acclaimed $1.49 Games

The Swapper (92 on Metacritic) – "What if someone knew your mind better than you did? The Swapper is an award-winning, narrative driven puzzle game set in the furthest reaches of space. The Swapper takes place in an isolated and atmospheric sci-fi world. Players wield an experimental device which allows them to create clones of themselves, swapping their entire consciousness into new bodies to overcome the challenges of the environment."

Super Meat Boy (90 on Metacritic) – "Super Meat Boy is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who's trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux."

More $1.49 Games

Pinstripe – "Explore six hauntingly beautiful levels of Hell, using your slingshot to fight your way through bizarre beasts and interesting puzzles. Hang out with your family pet George and sniff out clues as you listen to an immersive and unique soundtrack written by the game's creator. Discover the mystery behind Teddy and Bo's death, brought to life through talented professional performances and featuring celebrity cameos."

Titan Souls – "Between our world and the world beyond lie the Titan Souls, the spiritual source and sum of all living things. Now scattered amongst the ruins and guarded by the idle titans charged with their care, a solitary hero armed with but a single arrow is once again assembling shards of the Titan Soul in a quest for truth and power."

Not a Hero – "Professional assassin turned amateur campaign manager Steve is charged with cleaning up the city by an anthropomorphic rabbit and mayoral candidate from the future named BunnyLord."

As always, feel free to sound off in the comments letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up any of these dirt cheap PlayStation games on either PS4 or PS5? Meanwhile, be sure to catch up on the all of the latest PlayStation news, rumors, leaks, and deals by clicking right here.