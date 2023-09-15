PlayStation Plus Free Games Include Major Surprise for Subscribers

The free PlayStation Plus Games for September -- for Extra and Premium subscribers -- have been revealed and they have come with a major surprise for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. As they almost always do, the free PS Plus games for September leaked ahead of time, and the leak was once again accurate, but not complete. And one game missing from the leak is one of the month's biggest games and one of the month's best games.

In addition to NieR Replicant, in addition to Sid Meier's Civilization VI, in addition to 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and in addition to other games, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers on September 19 are getting Planet Coaster, the spiritual successor to Rollercoaster Tycoon from the developers of Rollercoaster Tycoon, Frontier Developments.

Released in 2016 -- though it didn't come to console until 2020 -- Planet Coaster boasts Metacritic scores as high as 85 and has attracted millions of players over the years as the premier construction and management sim in its space. How long it will be free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know, but it should be, at minimum, free for several months, or at least this is typically how it works with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

"Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail," reads an official blurb about the game. "Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket."

