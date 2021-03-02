New PS4 and PS5 Games Leaked by ESRB

✖

New PS4 and PS5 games have leaked, courtesy of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, also known as the ESRB, or the people who rate games for release in North America. Recently, the rating board rated two games -- one for PS4 and one for PS5 -- neither of which have been announced for said platforms, though this could very well change now that the cat is out of the bag. In fact, the ratings themselves are a good indication that announcements for both ports on the horizon.

The first, the PS4 game, is Katana Zero, a bit of a sleeper hit that released back in 2019 via Askiisoft and Devolver Digital to a very solid 83 on Metacritic. Made by one developer, the 2D action platformer is currently available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Right now, the game hasn't been announced for the PS4, but it looks like a port is coming soon. The rating makes no mention of a PS5 version, but it will be playable on the console via backward compatibility.

What is coming to PS5 is Demon Turf, at least according to the ESRB. Demon Turf hasn't released yet and doesn't have a release date more specific than 2021, but it looks like it will be available on PS5 when it releases. Interestingly, there's no word of a PS4 version, but we do know the game is coming to Xbox One, in addition to Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Developed by Fabraz, Demon Turf is pitched as a "3D platformer with attitude."

At the moment, take these pair of leaks with a grain of salt for the sole reason none of this official information. While this is as close as a confirmation you're going to get for both ports, it's still not a confirmation of the official variety.

H/T, Gematsu.