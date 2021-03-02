PS5 Ads Reveals Horizon Forbidden West Release Window

✖

A pair of PlayStation ads featuring some of the upcoming games planned for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 have further confirmed a release window for Horizon Forbidden West. According to both ads – one of them from Instagram and another captured and reshared on YouTube – the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will be releasing in late 2021. Other games were also mentioned in the ads, though a precise release date for Horizon Forbidden West was not provided.

One of the ads spotted by VCG was found on Instagram where Sony was showing off its PlayStation 5 and some of the games planned for the console. Returnal was listed with a release date the reflects the correct release timing following the game’s delay, Horizon Forbidden West was said to be releasing in “late 2021,” and Ghostwire: Tokyo got a 2021 release window.

Along with that Instagram ad, another video from Sony captured by IGN and shared on YouTube can be seen above that offers a similar answer for the question of the new Horizon game’s release window. Around 15 seconds into the ad, it shows Horizon Forbidden West and says the game is “anticipated second half of 2021.”

These release windows aren’t exactly new, but they’re still reassuring regardless. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan recently addressed the topic of this game’s release window during an interview with GQ and said the team still felt good about the game releasing in 2021. Considering how the year’s first PlayStation State of Play event came and went with no mention of Horizon Forbidden West, it makes sense that the game wouldn’t be coming anytime in the next month or so and would instead be planned for later in the year for as long as the 2021 release expectations hold up.

For those who haven’t yet upgraded to the PlayStation 5 and aren’t sure if you’ll make the jump even before Horizon Forbidden West releases considering how scarce the consoles still are, you’re in luck. Sony recently announced that the game – among others – would be releasing for the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5, so you’ll be able to play it on either console. PlayStation 5 and DualSense features will of course be limited to that platform, so you’ll miss out on those, but you’ll at least be able to experience the game itself.