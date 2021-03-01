PlayStation Gives Sunset Overdrive and Resistance Fans Hope

✖

Drew Murray, the director on Sunset Overdrive and associate designer on Resistance: Fall of Man, has announced his return to PlayStation developer Insomniac Games. Murray has been hired as a principal designer, which will be the seventh title he's held with the developer. Murray spent 10 years with the company, but has been with Microsoft's The Initiative since 2018. Murray was the design director on the company's upcoming Perfect Dark reboot, but will now return to Insomniac. Fans have long been hoping to see follow-ups to Sunset Overdrive and Resistance, and this move could provide some hope for the future!

Murray's announcement can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

For reference, this is fifteen years ago, a few months after baby Drew joined Insomniac as an Associate Designer working on Resistance: Fall of Man. pic.twitter.com/M5WYvHBNdc — Drew Murray (@PlaidKnuckles) February 22, 2021

Of course, fans might want to temper their expectations. After all, Insomniac Games seems pretty busy at the moment! The developer is currently working on two games that we know of: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently reaffirmed his belief that Rift Apart and other major PS5 games will release this year. However, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 likely won't see release for quite some time. PlayStation 5 launched with Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. While Sony and Insomniac have confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it has not been revealed in an official capacity.

However, with Murray back at the studio, it certainly seems more likely that Sunset Overdrive and Resistance could see new iterations. If fan demand is great enough, perhaps Sony and Insomniac could look into bringing both games back. Fans have never had a greater opportunity to make their voices heard, and both games clearly have a strong following. Following Murray's announcement, Xbox Pope shared an image of a custom Xbox Series X design based on Sunset Overdrive. Murray shared it with his followers, talking about how beautiful it is. A sequel would have to appear on PS5 as Sony now owns the rights, but it's clear the game is still on Murray's mind after all these years!

Are you happy to see Drew Murray return to Insomniac Games? Would you like to see sequels to Sunset Overdrive and Resistance: Fall of Man? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!