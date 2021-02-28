PlayStation and Xbox Fans Upset Following Cancellation of PS4 and Xbox One Game

✖

PlayStation fans are upset after yet another PS4 game has been randomly canceled ahead of release, though this time it's in favor of releasing the game on PS5. Since late last year, several PS4 games have been cancelled, and now the first noteoworthy cancellation of 2021 has happened, and it comes courtesy of PQube Games and Dual Effect, who announced this week that not just the PS4 version of Tormented Souls has been canned, but the Xbox One version as well.

According to the former, the cancellation is because the pair want "to take advantage of new hardware and create an enhanced, better experience for players to enjoy." In other words, according to the pair, the cancellation comes down to wanting to make use of the power the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer, however, the game is still coming to the Nintendo Switch, which is technically inferior to both the PS4 and Xbox One.

As you would expect, those on the last-gen PlayStation console and the last-gen Xbox console aren't very happy about the decision nor are they impressed with the explanation. In the replies to the tweet revealing the news, you can find several disgruntled PlayStation and Xbox fans.

"Quietly cancelling the PS4 and Xbox One versions is already low, but cancelling them to begin with when the game is coming to the Switch is kind of gross," wrote one user in response to the news.

"As a PS4 user I was very excited about the release of this game," added another user. "It would be disappointing if that is true and I hope you will reconsider."

When Tormented Souls releases later this year, it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite the backlash, there's been no word of reverting the decision to cancel the PS4 and Xbox One Versions. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be prepared to upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X if you're on PS4 and Xbox One and want to play this one when it releases.

