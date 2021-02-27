PS4 Makes Popular Game Just $1 for Limited Time

✖

Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store, and one of these games is just $1. February has been a slow month for new releases, and March doesn't look much better. That said, if you're looking for a new game to play on PS4 or play on PS5 via backward compatibility, look no further than the critically-acclaimed Oxenfree, which is only 99 pennies until March 11.

Normally, the game is $10, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. And of course, after March 11, the game will return to its normal price. Right now, there's been no word of a PS5 version, so there's also zero reason to hold out on this offer if you're interested in the game.

As for the game itself, Oxenfree is a supernatural mystery graphic adventure game that debuted back in 2016 via Night School Studio. Upon release, the game garnered an impressive 88 on Metacritic and racked up quite a few trophies during awards season.

"Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you."

It's unclear how much room will need will need to clear on your PS4 to download the game, but it shouldn't be very much considering it's only a five to six-hour game.

