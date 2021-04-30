These 9 PS4 and PS5 Games Are on Sale For Less Than $1

A couple of sales are live over on the PlayStation Store, discounting hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the process, including some of the biggest and best games on each console. That said, if you clicked on this article, it's because you're looking for something to play but only have a single dollar to your name. Typically, $1 doesn't get you anything on the PS4 and PS5, but right now, courtesy of these new sales, you can nab nine different games all of which are less than $1, and in some cases, less than $0.50. Of course, beggars can't be choosers. In other words, while there may be nine games below all on sale for less than $1, it doesn't mean any of these games are worth your pennies. There are one or two notable games below, but there are also some completely random games nobody knew existed until clicking on this article. But again, beggars can't be choosers. Below, you can check out all nine of these games, all of which can be had for less than $10. That said, it's important to remember these deals are available at the moment of publishing this. Naturally, by the time you're reading this, this may no longer be the case.

GoNNER Pitch: "GoNNER is a tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements, following the largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend in this world -- a giant landbound whale named Sally -- by searching for just the right trinket in the deep and dark places nearby."

Subject 13 Pitch: "SUBJECT 13 is an adventure game developed by Paul Cuisset ('Flashback', 'Future Wars'). You will take on the role of Franklin Fargo, a discreet Physics teacher. He leads a lonely life after the death of his fiancée, Sophie, killed during a hold-up in which he was the intended target. One morning, he wakes up in the heart of an abandoned underground scientific complex, with just one link to the outside world: a voice referring to him as 'SUBJECT 13'. His goal is to escape this place and discover why he was captured."

Mekorama Pitch: "Guide the adorable robot 'B' (because he looks like a Bee) to safety after he crash lands on a strange cubic planet. Explore each level, rotating it in 3D to see all sides, looking for a way through to the goal. Make use of lifts and slide platforms to get around while looking out for dangers. Think outside of the box to find solutions sometimes in unconventional ways to find a way forward. You'll be amazed at what's possible (and necessary!) and before long captivated to get to the end."

Timber Tennis: Versus Pitch: "Meet Timber Tennis: Versus, an entirely new addition to the Timberman family - a franchise enjoyed by more than 30 million people around the world! Take part in the annual Timber Tennis world championships - use your special skills, watch out for super shots, and collect prizes to beat all the rivals and reach the grand final! Unlock all the characters (including Princess, Hipster, Boxer, and many more), win trophies, and compete in local or online multiplayer mode with your friends!"

Clouds & Sheep 2 Pitch: "Feed them, play with them and they will love YOU back! Solve countless quests and fulfill your wooly friends' needs. Plant grass, flowers, trees and decorate different pastures to make them even more beautiful. Control the clouds and make it rain or protect your flock from dangerous thunder. Provide your sheep with food, accessories, toys, and more, and style them with funny costumes! Let's start and become the best shepherd in the world!"

Aces of the Luftwaffe Pitch: "YOU have to show what you're made of as the war over Europe is in full swing. Fight waves of Axis planes and panzers until you hit the boss enemies – the ACES OF THE LUFTWAFFE. It is the darkest hour for England. The Axis are sending their best into the Battle of Britain, and only a handful of brave pilots are left to destroy them. Get into your warplane and don't let go of the trigger before each and every enemy has been blown out of the skies! But even if you vanquish the notorious Aces of the Luftwaffe, are you prepared to take the fight to the mainland?"

Grab the Bottle Pitch: "Grab the Bottle is a quirky puzzle game in which you solve puzzles by stretching your arm through the level. You need to maneuver an ever-extending arm to grab the goal bottle, avoiding anything hazardous on the way. To make things more tricky, Grab the Bottle brings physics and puzzles to the mix. You must grab, pull and drop objects to get to the goal bottle. On the way you will find different kinds of obstacles that need to be dealt with."

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Pitch: "Forget about idyllic ponds or beautiful coral reefs. Dynamite Fishing – World Games will ship you to the best fishing spots all over the globe, including an awesome jungle adventure! Choose your favorite characters and boats, explore the most daring scenarios and catch as many fish as you can."