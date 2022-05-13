10 Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Games on Sale for $5 or Less

There are two different PlayStation Store sales currently live. Together, they discount hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games, plus some PS Vita, PS3, and PS2 games as well. Of course, both sales are limited-time promotions, but right now, PlayStation users can get a variety of critically-acclaimed games for $5 or less. Of course, these -- for the most part -- aren't critically-acclaimed AAA games, as these types of games rarely go on sale for $5 or less. Naturally, most of the games are on the older side as well. As for what defines critically acclaimed, that's subjective. The two most common measurements for a critically-acclaimed game are 85 and above on Metacritic or 90 and above on Metacritic. For the purpose of this article, we've gone with the former definition. Below, you can check out 10 critically-acclaimed games currently on sale via PSN for $5 or less. This includes a trailer for each game, a description for each game, Metacritic insight, pricing information, and a PlayStation Store link. That said, it's important to remember that these are the prices available at the time of publishing, By the time you're reading this, things may have changed.

Inside About: "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere." Metacritic Score: 93 Price: $4.99

Nex Machina About: "Nex Machina is an intense arcade-style twin-stick shooter from Housemarque. Taking hints from both Robotron and Smash TV, Nex Machina focuses on pure action, voxel destruction, and competition in the distant, cablepunk-themed future." Metacritic Score: 88 Price: $4.99

Injustice 2 About: "Build and power up the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in Injustice 2 This is your Legend. Your Journey. Your Injustice." Metacritic Score: 89 Price: $2.99

Bastion About: "Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!" Metacritic Score: 94 Price: $3.74

SOMA About: "The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?" Metacritic Score: 85 Price: $4.49

Valiant Hearts: The Great War About: "This is the story of crossed destinies and broken love in a world torn apart. Of people who will try to survive the horror of the trenches, following their faithful canine companion. In Valiant Hearts, the lives of these characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game. Friendship, love, sacrifice and tragedy befall each one, as they help each other retain their humanity against the horrors of war." Metacritic Score: 87 Price: $4.49

Transistor About: "From the creators of Bastion, Transistor is a sci-fi-themed action RPG that invites you to wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city." Metacritic Score: 93 Price: $4.99

Psychonauts About: "A Psychic Odyssey Through the Minds of Misfits, Monsters, and Madmen. This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin." Metacritic Score: 87 Price: $3.99

LIMBO About: "Uncertain of his sister's fate, a boy enters LIMBO" Metacritic Score: 90 Price: $2.99