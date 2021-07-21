Biggest PlayStation Store Sale of 2021 Discounts Over 1,000 PS4 and PS5 Games
The biggest PlayStation Store sale of 2021 is here, with over 1,000 discounts on both PS4 games and PS5 games. This includes first-time sales on some new 2021 games and PS5 launch games, as well as deep discounts on some of the best games on PS4. With over 1,000 games featured, the sale has a little bit of something for everyone, and features franchises and games like Uncharted, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Batman, Borderlands, Call of Duty, Battlefield, FIFA, Mass Effect, Assassin's Creed, BioShock, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, Lord of the Rings, Avengers, Hitman, Far Cry, and Spyro.
As always, each deal featured is a limited-time offer. More specifically, every deal featured in the special promotional sale -- the PSN Summer Sale -- is available until August 18. After this, every game featured will revert back to its normal price.
Below, you can check out a complete list of every game on sale, ordered alphabetically. If you keep scrolling, you'll see some 2021 games and some PS5 launch games highlighted with links and pricing information. And then all the way at the bottom of the article, is a link to the entire sale.
Every Game on Sale (Sale Link at the Bottom of Article)
* #Funtime
* .hack//G.U. Last Recode
* 0 Degrees
* 100,000 Red Orbs
* 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
* 1500 Paladins Crystals
* 2500 Paladins Crystals
* 30 Experience Potions
* 3500 Paladins Crystals
* 36 Fragments of Midnight
* 400 Paladins Crystals
* 800 Paladins Crystals
* 8000 Paladins Crystals
* 8-Bit Armies
* 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
* 8-Bit Hordes
* 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
* 8-Bit Invaders!
* 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
* 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
* A Hat in Time
* A Hero and a Garden
* A Knight’s Quest
* A Little Lily Princess PS4 & PS5
* A Tale of Paper
* Absolver
* ABZU
* Access Denied
* Ace of Seafood
* Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron
* Aces of the Multiverse
* Adam’s Venture: Origins
* Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
* ADK Damashii
* AereA
* AereA – Deluxe Edition
* Agatha Knife
* Agents of Mayhem
* Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space
* Alekhine’s Gun
* Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
* Alt Hero Colors
* Alt Heroine Colors
* Ancestors Legacy
* Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
* Angels of Death
* Anima: Gate of Memories
* Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
* Anoxemia
* Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
* Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
* Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
* Apex Legends – Octane Edition
* Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
* Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
* Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
* Aragami – Nightfall
* Aragami: Shadow Edition
* ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
* Art of Fighting Anthology
* Asdivine Cross
* Asdivine Kamura
* Asdivine Menace
* Ashen
* Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
* Assassin’s Creed Origins
* Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
* Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
* Assetto Corsa
* Asstto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
* Astebreed
* Auto Chess:Goblin Workshop
* Auto Chess:Matryoshka
* Auto Chess:Yi Sun-sin
* Autumn’s Journey
* Aven Colony
* Azure Reflections
* Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
* Back in 1995
* BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5
* Balancelot
* Batman: Arkham Collection
* Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
* Batman: Arkham VR
* Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
* Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
* Battlefield 1
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepack
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 10
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 20
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks x 3
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 40
* Battlefield 1 – Battlepacks X 5
* Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
* Battlefield V Definitive Edition
* Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
* Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels™ Edition
* Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
* Beholder – Complete Edition
* Beholder 2
* BioShock: The Collection
* Bird Game +
* Birthday of Midnight
* Blackguards 2
* Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
* Blair Witch
* Blasphemous
* Blaster Master Zero
* Blaster Master Zero 2
* Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
* Bloodborne
* Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
* Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
* Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
* Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
* Bomber Crew
* Bomber Crew – Season Pass
* Bomber Crew: American Edition
* Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
* Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
* Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
* Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
* Botanical Blaster
* Bouncy Bullets
* Bounty Battle
* Brain Beats
* Broforce
* Brotherhood United
* Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
* Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
* Buildings Have Feelings Too!
* Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
* Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
* Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
* Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
* Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
* Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
* Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
* Caladrius Blaze
* Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
* Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
* Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
* Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
* Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
* Candle: The Power of the Flame
* Cardpocalypse: Time Warp Edition
* Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld
* Cars 3: Driven to Win
* Carto
* Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
* Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
* Castle Pals
* Castles
* CastleStorm II
* Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Chess Ultra
* Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
* Chicken Range
* Children of Morta
* Chimparty
* Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
* Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle
* Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
* Clash Force
* Cloudpunk
* Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
* Colossus Down
* Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
* Complete Your ARK Season Pass
* Concrete Genie
* Concrete Genie – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Contraptions
* Control
* Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
* Control – Season Pass
* Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
* Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
* Cozy Grove
* Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
* Crash Dummy
* Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
* Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
* Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
* Crimson Keep
* Croixleur Sigma
* CrossKrush PS4 & PS5
* Crysis Remastered
* Cubers: Arena
* Curse of the Dead Gods
* Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior
* Daggerhood
* Dance Collider
* Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
* Dark Souls III
* Dark Souls III – Ashes of Ariandel
* Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
* Dark Souls III – Season Pass
* Dark Souls III – The Ringed City
* Dark Souls: Remastered
* Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
* Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
* Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
* Darksiders Genesis
* Darksiders III
* Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
* Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Dashball
* Date Masamune
* Dawn of Fear
* Dead Cells – The Bad Seed
* Dead Island: Definitive Collection
* Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
* Death Road to Canada
* Deep Space Rush
* Defunct
* Defunct – Deluxe Edition
* Deleveled
* Delta Squad
* Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
* Demon Gaze II
* Demon’s Crystals
* Demon’s Souls
* Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
* Demon’s Tier+
* Deployment
* Desert Child
* Desperados III
* Desperados III – Season Pass
* Desperados III: Digital Deluxe
* Destiny 2: Beyond Light
* Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
* Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
* Destiny 2: Forsaken
* Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
* Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
* Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
* Destroy All Humans!
* Devil May Cry 5
* Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank Announcers
* Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title Calls
* Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
* Devious Dungeon
* Devious Dungeon 2
* Dick Wilde
* Dick Wilde 2
* DiRT 4
* DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
* DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
* DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
* DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
* DiRT Rally
* DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
* Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
* Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
* Disgaea 1 Complete
* Disgaea 4 Complete+
* Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
* Disintegration
* Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
* Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Season Pass
* DISTRAINT 2
* Distraint: Deluxe Edition
* Distrust
* DMC5 -Super Vergil Unlock
* DMC5 -Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack
* DMC5 -Vergil EX Provocation
* DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
* DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs
* DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
* DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
* DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle
* DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack
* DMC5SE – Taunt Quartet
* DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors
* Do Not Feed the Monkeys
* Dog Duty
* Dollhouse
* Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
* Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
* Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
* Donut County
* Donuts’n’Justice PS4 & PS5
* Dragon Ball FighterZ
* Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
* Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
* Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass
* Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass
* Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set
* Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
* Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
* Dragon Marked For Death
* Dragon Quest Builders
* Dragon Quest Builders 2
* Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
* Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
* DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
* Drawful 2
* Dreaming Sarah PS4 & PS5
* DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
* Duck Souls+
* Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
* Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
* Dynomighty Miner
* EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE
* Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
* Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
* Edahi & Dohai
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION
* eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
* Elea
* Elea – Deluxe Edition
* Empire of Sin
* Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition
* Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
* Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins
* Euro Fishing: Bergsee
* Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
* Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
* Euro Fishing: Le Lac D’or
* Euro Fishing: Lilies
* Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
* Euro Fishing: The Moat
* Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
* Everybody’s Golf
* Expand
* Expand + Soundtrack Bundle
* Extinction
* Extinction – Days of Dolorum Season Pass
* Extinction – Ravenii Rampage
* Extinction: Jackal Invasion
* Extinction: Skybound Sentinel
* F1 2018
* F1 2020
* F1® 2020: Schumacher Edition DLC
* Faeria: Game + All DLC Bundle
* Faeria: Premium Bundle
* Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
* Far Cry New Dawn
* Far Cry New Dawn – Complete Edition
* Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
* Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition
* Farming Simulator 19
* Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
* Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
* Fast Fortune
* Fast Striker
* Fatal Fury: Battle Archives Vol.2
* Feist
* Fenix Furia
* FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4™ & PS5™
* FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
* Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
* Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
* Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
* FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
* FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
* Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
* Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
* Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
* Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
* Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
* Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
* Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
* Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
* Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
* FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Collector’s Edition
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del Mundo
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
* Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
* Flying Soldiers
* For Honor
* For Honor – Deluxe Pack
* For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
* For Honor – Year 3 Pass
* For Honor: Complete Edition
* For The King
* Forager
* Frantics
* Freaky Awesome
* Friday the 13th: The Game
* Frostpunk: Console Edition
* Fu’un Super Combo
* Gal Gunvolt Burst
* Garden Bundle
* Garou: Mark of the Wolves
* Gem Smashers
* Generation Zero®
* Generation Zero® – Resistance Bundle
* Generation Zero® – Soviet Weapons Pack
* Generation Zero® – US Weapons Pack
* GENSOU Skydrift
* Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
* Ghostrunner
* Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
* Giraffe and Annika
* Goblin Workshop
* God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Golf With Your Friends – Caddy Pack
* Golf Zero
* Gorogoa
* Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
* Granblue Fantasy: Versus
* Granblue Fantasy: Versus – Character Pass Set
* Granblue Fantasy: Versus – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Grand Kingdom
* Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
* Gravel
* Gravel – Special Edition
* Gravity Duck
* Gravity Rush 2
* Gravity Rush Remastered
* GRID: Ultimate Edition Upgrade
* Gris
* Gun Crazy
* Gunlord X
* Gutwhale PS4 & PS5
* Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
* Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
* Heart&Slash
* Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5
* Heroes Trials
* Hidden Agenda
* Hide & Dance!
* Himno
* Hitman 2
* Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
* Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
* HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
* HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
* Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
* Hoggy 2
* Holfraine
* Holfraine – 13400 BETcoins
* Holfraine – 27200 BETcoins
* Holfraine – 42000 BETcoins
* Holfraine – 6400 BETcoins
* Homefront: The Revolution
* Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass
* HoPiKo
* Horizon Shift ’81
* Hot Wheels™ Booster Pack
* Hotshot Racing
* How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
* How to take off your Mask Remastered
* Human: Fall Flat
* Hunt: Showdown
* Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
* Huntdown
* I Am Setsuna
* I Am The Hero
* Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
* Icewind Dale Skin & Feat Pack Bundle
* Idle Champions: Arctic Fox Familiar Pack
* Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Bruenor Skin & Feat Pack
* Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Catti-brie Skin & Feat Pack
* Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Regis Skin & Feat Pack
* Idle Champions: Icewind Dale Wulfgar Skin & Feat Pack
* Idle Champions: Mindful Sloth Familiar Pack
* Idle Champions: Wartsworth the Toad Familiar Pack
* Idle Champions: Xanathar’s Goldfish Familiar Pack
* Idle Champions: Yeti Tyke Familiar Pack
* Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
* Infinite Minigolf
* In-game Unlock Bundle
* Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
* InkSplosion
* Inside
* Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
* Iro Hero
* Iron Snout
* Ironcast
* It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
* Jack N’ Jill DX
* Jade’s Ascension
* Jet Set Knights
* Job Simulator
* Journey to the Savage Planet
* Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
* Judgment
* Jump Force
* Jump Force – Character Pass
* Jump Force – Character Pass 2
* Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
* Jump King
* Jupiter & Mars
* Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition
* Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
* Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
* Kero Blaster
* Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
* Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
* Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
* KINGDOM HEARTS III
* Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind
* Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind + Concert Video
* KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
* Kingdom of Arcadia PS4 & PS5
* Knightin’+
* Knowledge is Power
* Knowledge is Power: Decades
* Kona
* Konrad’s Kittens
* Konrad’s Kittens – Cat Theme Bundle
* Konrad’s Kittens Bundle
* L.A. Noire
* LA Cops
* Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
* Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
* Langrisser I & II
* Langrisser I & II – Legacy BGM Pack
* Last Day of June
* Layers of Fear 2
* Layers of Fear VR
* League of Evil
* Left Alive – Day One Edition
* Legend of the Skyfish
* Legends of Ethernal
* Legends of Talia: Arcadia PS4 & PS5
* LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
* LEGO City Undercover
* LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
* LEGO Harry Potter Collection
* LEGO Jurassic World
* LEGO Marvel Collection
* LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
* LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
* LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
* LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
* LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
* LEGO The Hobbit
* LEGO Worlds
* Lichdom: Battlemage
* LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
* Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
* Livelock
* Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
* Loot Hero DX
* Lost Ember
* Lost Sphear
* Lost Words: Beyond the Page
* Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
* Lumines Remastered
* Mad Max
* Mafia: Definitive Edition
* Mafia: Trilogy
* Maneater PS4 & PS5
* Manifold Garden
* Manifold Garden Deluxe Edition
* Manual Samuel
* Maquette
* Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
* Mars Horizon
* Mars: Chaos Menace
* Marvel’s Avengers
* Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
* Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
* Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
* Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
* Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
* Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
* Matryoshka
* Medusa and Her Lover
* Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
* Mega Menagerie Pack
* Megadimension Neptunia VII
* Mekabolt
* Memories of Mars
* Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
* Metal Gear Survive
* Metal Max Xeno
* Metal Slug 3
* Metal Slug Anthology
* Metal Slug XX
* Metro Exodus
* Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
* Micetopia
* Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
* Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
* Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
* Midnight Deluxe
* Mighty Switch Force! Collection
* Milo’s Quest
* Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
* Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle
* Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
* MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
* Mochi Mochi Boy
* Mom Hid My Game!
* Mom Hid My Game! 2
* Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
* Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
* Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
* Monster Hunter: World
* Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
* Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
* Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
* Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
* Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
* Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
* Monster Hunter: World: – Iceborne Digital Deluxe
* Monster Jam Steel Titans
* Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
* Monster Sanctuary
* Monstrum
* Moonlighter
* Moonlighter: Between Dimensions
* Moonlighter: Complete Edition
* Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
* More Dark
* Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
* Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
* Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
* Moss
* MotoGP™21
* Mount & Blade: Warband
* Move or Die
* Moving Out
* MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
* Mutazione
* MX Nitro: Ultimate Edition
* MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
* My Friend Pedro
* My Hero One’s Justice
* My Time at Portia
* Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
* Narita Boy
* Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
* Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
* Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
* Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
* NASCAR Heat 5
* NASCAR Heat 5 – Top Up Pack
* NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition
* NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Pass
* Naught
* NBA 2K21
* NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
* NBA 2K21 Next Generation
* NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
* Necromunda: Underhive Wars
* Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
* Neon Abyss
* Neon Abyss – Alter Ego
* Neon Abyss – The Lovable Rogues Pack
* Neon Junctions
* NHL™ 21
* Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
* Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass
* Night in the Woods
* Nightmare Boy
* Nubla
* Null Drifter
* Observer: System Redux
* Octodad: Dadliest Catch
* Oddworld: Soulstorm
* OhShape
* OhShape – Electro Party
* Okami HD
* One Escape PS4 & PS5
* One Finger Death Punch 2
* One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
* One Piece: World Seeker
* One Step From Eden
* Oninaki
* Oniria Crimes
* Onrush – Standard Digital Edition
* Open Country
* Operencia: The Stolen Sun
* Orangeblood
* Ord.
* Othercide
* Out of Ammo
* Outbreak Complete Collection
* Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
* Outbreak: The New Nightmare
* Outer Wilds
* Outlast
* Outlast 2
* OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
* Outward
* Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
* Outward: The Three Brothers
* Overcooked!
* Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
* Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5
* Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
* Overland
* Overwatch: Legendary Edition
* Paradox Soul
* Party Panic
* Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
* Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
* PC Building Simulator
* PC Building Simulator AORUS Workshop
* PC Building Simulator NZXT Workshop
* PC Building Simulator Overclockers UK Workshop
* PC Building Simulator Razer Workshop
* PC Building Simulator Republic of Gamers Workshop
* Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
* Peasant Knight
* Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
* PGA TOUR 2K21
* Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
* Pinball FX2 VR
* Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball
* Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball
* Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics Pinball
* Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5
* pixelBOT EXTREME!
* Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
* Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
* Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
* Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
* PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
* Poison Control
* Poker Club PS4 & PS5
* Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
* Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition
* Potion Party
* Predator: Hunting Grounds
* Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Prehistoric Dude
* Prismatic Solid
* Project CARS
* Project CARS – Aston Martin Track Expansion
* Project CARS – Audi Ruapuna Park Expansion
* Project CARS – Japanese Car Pack
* Project CARS – Limited Edition Upgrade
* Project CARS – Modified Car Pack
* Project CARS – Old vs New Car Pack
* Project CARS – Racing Icons Car Pack
* Project CARS – Stanceworks Track Expansion
* Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
* Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
* Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
* Project Starship
* Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
* Psychotic’s MechaNika
* Pure Pool™
* Quiplash
* R&D Labs 2021
* Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5
* Race with Ryan
* Rad Rodgers
* Radio Squid
* Railway Empire
* Railway Empire – Complete Collection
* Raji: An Ancient Epic
* Randal’s Monday
* Random Heroes: Gold Edition
* Red Dead Online
* Red Dead Redemption 2
* Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
* Red Death
* Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
* Reed 2
* Reed Remastered
* Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
* Reflection Of Mine
* Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
* Relicta
* Remnant: From the Ashes
* Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
* Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923
* Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus
* Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
* Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
* Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
* Resident Evil Triple Pack
* Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
* Returnal
* Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
* Reus
* Reus – Deluxe Edition
* Rez Infinite
* Riddled Corpses EX
* RIDE 4
* RIDE 4 – Special Edition
* Rift Racoon PS4 & PS5
* RIOT – Civil Unrest
* Riptide GP: Renegade
* Rise of the Slime
* Risk of Rain 2
* River City Girls
* River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
* Road Fury
* Road Redemption
* Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
* Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
* Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
* Rogue Stormers
* RogueCube
* Romancing SaGa 2
* Romancing SaGa 3
* RPG Maker MV
* Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
* Sable’s Grimoire
* Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
* Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
* SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions
* Sakura Succubus 2 PS4 & PS5
* Sakura Succubus PS4 & PS5
* Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
* SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
* Samurai Shodown V Special
* Samurai Shodown VI
* Santa’s Xmas Adventure
* Sayonara Wild Hearts
* Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning
* Scribblenauts Mega Pack
* Secret Neighbor
* Secret of Mana
* Seek Hearts
* Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
* Serial Cleaner
* Shadow of Loot Box
* Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
* Shadow Warrior 2
* Shadows: Awakening
* Shady Part of Me
* Shakedown: Hawaii
* Shakedown: Hawaii PS4 & PS5
* Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
* Shantae and the Seven Sirens
* Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
* Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn
* Sheltered
* Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
* Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
* Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
* Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
* Shing!
* Shiny – A Robotic Adventure
* Shiny – A Robotic Adventure: Deluxe Edition
* Shotgun Farmers
* Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
* Skatemasta Tcheco
* Skullgirls 2nd Encore
* Skyforge: Berserker Quickplay Pack
* Skyforge: Class pack
* Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s Edition
* Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack
* Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack
* Slide Stars
* Smoke and Sacrifice
* Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
* Snooker 19
* SnowRunner – Premium Edition
* Solo: Islands of the Heart
* Soma
* Soulcalibur VI
* Soulcalibur VI – Season Pass
* South Park: The Fractured but Whole
* South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
* South Park: The Stick of Truth
* Space Crew
* Spacebase Startopia – PS4 & PS5
* Sparklite
* Spelunky
* Spelunky 2
* Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
* Spyro Reignited Trilogy
* Square Necessities
* Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
* Star Ocean: First Departure R
* Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster
* Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
* Star Renegades
* Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
* STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
* STAR WARS™: Squadrons
* Stranded Deep
* Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands
* Styx: Shards of Darkness
* Sublevel Zero Redux
* Subnautica PS4 & PS5
* Sudagi
* Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
* Suicide Guy
* Suicide Guy Bundle
* Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
* Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5
* Sun Wukong vs Robot
* Super Box Land Demake
* Super Character 3-Pack
* Super Destronaut DX
* Super Dodgeball Beats
* Super Meat Boy
* Super Meat Boy Forever
* Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
* Super Weekend Mode
* Super Wiloo Demake
* Supermash
* Sword & Fairy 6
* Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
* Tamiku
* Tango Fiesta
* Task Force Kampas
* Taxi Chaos
* Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
* Telling Lies
* Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
* Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
* TERA Coin 1,000
* TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
* TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
* TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
* TerraTech
* TETRA’s Escape
* Tetris Effect
* Thats You!
* The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
* The Bridge
* THE CASINO COLLECTION
* The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
* The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
* The Count Lucanor
* The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
* The Darkside Detective
* The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
* The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
* The Escapists
* The Escapists + The Escapists 2
* The Escapists 2
* The Escapists DLC Bundle
* The Escapists: The Walking Dead
* The Five Convens
* The Forest
* The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
* The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk
* The Jackbox Party Pack
* The Jackbox Party Pack 2
* The Jackbox Party Pack 3
* The Jackbox Party Pack 7
* The Jak and Daxter Collection
* The King of Fighters 2000
* THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
* The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match
* The King of Fighters ’98: Ultimate Match
* The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga
* The Last Blade 2
* The Last Campfire
* The Last Remnant Remastered
* The LEGO Movie Videogame
* The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
* The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
* The Little Acre
* The Long Reach
* The Lost Morsel
* The Messenger
* The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Season Pass
* The Metronomicon – Chiptune Challenge Pack 1
* The Metronomicon – Chiptune Challenge Pack 2
* The Metronomicon – Indie Game Challenge Pack 1
* The Metronomicon – J-Punch Challenge Pack
* The Metronomicon – Slay the Dance Floor – Deluxe
* The Metronomicon – The End Records Challenge Pack
* The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
* The Occupation
* The Outer Worlds
* The Pathless PS4 & PS5
* The Princess Guide
* The Quiet Man
* The Shadow Warrior Collection
* The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
* The Sims 4 – Dine Out
* The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
* The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
* The Sims 4 – Parenthood
* The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
* The Sims 4 – Spa Day
* The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
* The Sims 4 – Vampires
* The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
* The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
* The Sinking City PS5
* The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition
* The Skylia Prophecy
* The Spectrum Retreat
* The Surge: Augmented Edition
* The True
* The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
* The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
* The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
* The Walking Dead: Season Two
* The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
* The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
* The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
* The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
* The World of Nubla
* theHunter: Call of the Wild
* theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
* theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2021 Edition
* Through the Darkest of Times
* Thunderflash PS4 & PS5
* Thy Sword
* Timothy vs the Aliens
* Titan Quest
* TOHU
* Toki Tori 2+
* Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
* Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
* Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
* Torchlight II
* Torchlight III
* TorqueL
* Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers.
* Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
* Trailmakers
* TRAILMAKERS DELUXE EDITION
* Trailmakers Deluxe Pack
* Trailmakers Skin Pack 2
* Trailmakers Supporter Pack
* Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 & PS5
* Train Sim World – BR Class 31
* Train Sim World – BR Class 33
* Train Sim World – BR Class 52
* Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
* Train Sim World – DB BR 182
* Train Sim World – West Somerset Railway
* Train Sim World 2020
* Train Sim World 2020 – East Coastway
* Train Sim World® 2
* Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’
* Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
* Train Sim World® 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston
* Train Sim World® 2: CSX C40-8W
* Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363
* Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
* Train Sim World® 2: East Coastway
* Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper
* TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Transpose
* Trials of Mana
* Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
* Tropico 6
* Trove – Hearty Party Pack 1
* Truck Driver
* Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle
* Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition
* Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
* Tumblestone
* Twin Mirror
* Twin Robots
* Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
* TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
* Ultimate Chicken Horse
* Ultra Hat Dimension
* Ultrawings
* Ultrawings Flat
* Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
* Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
* Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
* UNO
* UNO: Ultimate Edition
* Unravel Yarny Bundle
* Unruly Heroes
* Until Dawn
* Untitled Goose Game
* Unturned
* Utawarerumono: ZAN
* Vacation Simulator
* Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
* Vampyr
* Vaporum
* Vegas Party
* Vera Blanc: Full Moon
* Void Gore
* VR Ping Pong
* VR Ping Pong Pro
* Warface – Cosa Nostra Pack
* Warface – Essential Pack
* Warface – Heroic Edition
* Warface – Legendary Edition
* Warface – Nuclear Pack
* Warframe®: Initiate Pack
* Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
* Warlock’s Tower
* Watch Dogs 2
* Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
* Wattam
* Waves Out!
* We Are The Dwarves
* We Were Here
* We Were Here Series Bundle
* We Were Here Together
* We Were Here Too
* Wild Guns Reloaded
* Wildfire
* Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge
* Wilmot’s Warehouse
* Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning
* Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition
* Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
* Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
* Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
* Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
* Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
* Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
* Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
* Worbital
* World of Final Fantasy
* World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC
* World War Z – Season Pass
* World War Z: GOTY Edition
* Worms Battlegrounds
* Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
* Worms W.M.D
* Wuppo
* Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
* Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
* Xenon Racer
* Xenon Racer: Deluxe Edition
* Xenon Valkyrie+
* XL Pack
* Yaga – Bad Luck Bundle
* Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
* Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
* Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
* Yi Sun-sin
* Yoga Master
* Yoga Master – Dreams Bundle
* YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Bundle
* YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio
* YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio Bundle
* Yooka-Laylee
* Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
* Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
* Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
* ZEN Triple RPG Bundle
* Zenith
* Zeroptian Invasion
* Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars
2021 Games and PS5 Launch Games
- Hitman 3 -- $30
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $45
- Oddworld: Soulstorm -- $35
- Outriders -- $39
- Returnal -- $49
- Dirt 5 -- $18
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut -- $24
- The Pathless -- $28
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $35
- Planet Coaster -- $30
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $40
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- $30
- Demon's Souls -- $49
- Narita Boy -- $15
- Bugsnax -- $20
- It Takes Two -- $30