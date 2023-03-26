Big Xbox Exclusive Looks to Be Coming to PS4 and PS5

It looks like a big Xbox console exclusive is set to come to the PS4 and PS5 possibly as early as later this year. One of the most popular console exclusives on Xbox is a game not even made by Xbox itself. When you think of recent Xbox exclusives, you think of games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Pentiment. What you don't think of is Valheim, partially because when it came out it was PC only and during its absolute peak in popularity, it was a PC-only game. That said, earlier this month it came to Xbox One, Xbox Seris S, and Xbox Series X, making it one of Xbox's biggest exclusives. That said, it doesn't look like Xbox locked down this console exclusivity for long.

According to the fine print of an official email from Microsoft, which was sent out to Xbox Game Pass subscribers (via Twisted Voxel), Xbox's exclusivity will end in six months, which is to say, it will expire on August 14. This doesn't mean the game will immediately come to other consoles after this, but it could. From August 14 on, the game can come to not just PS4 and PS5, but hypothetically Nintendo Switch as well. So far, no other console releases have been talked about by developer Iron Gate Studio or publisher Coffee Stain Publishing, but that's because the exclusivity period is active.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Valheim is a survival-sandbox game that is technically not out yet and currently in early access. When it will leave early acess, we don't know, but the fact it's not hit 1.0 yet hasn't hindered its popularity. Within a month of its initial release on February 2, 2021, it amassed over 5 million copies sold, which is especially impressive considering the game had next to no pre-release buzz and released on only one platform.

"Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!"