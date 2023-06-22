PS6 and New Xbox Coming 2028, Microsoft Says

The PlayStation 6 and new Xbox will apparently come out in 2028, according to Microsoft. In the last 20-ish years, there have been four new PlayStations and four generations of Xbox. With each generation, a significant leap in power, graphics, gameplay, and technology comes with it and it's always very expensive, but it typically lasts quite a while. These generations have come to last about eight years to ten years now as developers learn how to squeeze all of the juice out of the consoles while the platform holders think about the future of these consoles almost immediately after shipping the current one.

With that said, Microsoft already has an idea of when we can expect the next Xbox and the PS6. During the hearings for the FTC's battle against Microsoft over the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft revealed when it expects the next generation of consoles to release. Speaking to a ten-year deal signed with companies like Valve and Nintendo (which was also proposed to and rejected by PlayStation) to bring Call of Duty to non-Xbox platforms, Microsoft noted that this deal would also allow Call of Duty to be available on the next PlayStation which it expects to release in 2028 along the next generation of Xbox consoles.

"This term would in any case go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028)," Microsoft said (via IGN). "Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement. The agreement also would ensure that Call of Duty console games are offered on PlayStation at parity with Xbox."

In the FTC court hearing, Microsoft says they expect the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox console to launch in 2028. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 22, 2023

As of right now, this is likely all tentative. The timeline tracks as generations last about eight years now and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S dropped in November 2020. To say that the next generation is expected for 2028 isn't too surprising, but it is interesting to see them say it out loud.

What do you think of the next Xbox and PlayStation being just five years away? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.