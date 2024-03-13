New PS5 Update Released, Here's What It Does

Update: The PS5 System Update is no longer in beta, and has been rolled out to all users.

A new PlayStation 5 beta update is being rolled out today to select users. Those selected for the beta should expect to see an invitation in the email inbox associated with their PlayStation account. Only users based in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France will be selected. As with all of the beta updates for the console, users are being advised that these changes might not all make it to the general public. After all, the purpose of beta tests like this one is to make sure that the proposed changes actually do allow for a better experience for users!

DualSense Controller Changes

The biggest changes from the PS5 beta relate to the DualSense controller. The speaker on the controller has been enhanced, and can now produce a louder volume for both in-game noise as well as audio from voice chats. When starting the beta, users might notice that the audio is now significantly louder, and might want to toggle the settings as a result.

In addition to sound output, sound input has been improved as well via the controller's built-in mic. Players should notice that there's improved noise cancellation, which will suppress sounds that come from button presses and the game's audio. If it works as advertised, voice chat audio should come across much more clearly.

Share Screen Changes

(Photo: PlayStation)

When a host is sharing their screen with other players, some new options will now be available to viewers. The biggest change is that now viewers will be able to use pointers to help bring things to the player's attention. They can even send a ping or draw a line, making it easier to point things out. They'll also have the ability to send emoji reactions to the host as a way "to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions."

On the surface, both of these changes sound like they could make screen sharing a better experience, as viewers that want to be helpful can do just that. However, both options could also become extremely annoying if they were abused. Thankfully, PlayStation has included an option that will allow the host to turn off both of these options. Both will be on by default for anyone that's participating in the beta. However, only viewers that are also participating in the beta will be able to try out this change.

Power Indicator Changes

The final change players can expect to see in the PS5 beta has to do with the console's power indicator. In the system's settings, there is now an option that allows users to adjust the power indicator's brightness. Bright is the standard option, but there are also new ones that include medium and dim.

