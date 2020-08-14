9 Free PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games to Play This Weekend

Last weekend’s selection of free games to play for a couple of days was pretty hard to beat if you’re an Xbox One owner. But even if there isn’t a huge number of games to try for free this time, there are still a few free-to-play and free-to-own titles to look forward to across different platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Some of the games require subscriptions to other services while all of them require you to make an account somewhere, but one thing they all have in common is that they’re all available right now for those who want them.

Xbox typically offers free weekends for its games in addition to the monthly offerings of Xbox Live Gold games, but last weekend’s deals outdid the usual promotions. The Big Gaming Weekend event was live with over 10 different major games free to play while Xbox Live Gold itself was also available to everyone, but it was only for a short time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that we’ve moved into the second full weekend of August, we’ve got a some of the same games on the list of free titles as well as some new additions. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you’re about to reach the cutoff for one of the Xbox Games with Gold games as well. Some free-to-play deals will end around a similar time, but for the games that are free for players to own so long as they stay subscribed to whatever go them the game, you’ve got a bit more time to claim them.

Regardless of what platform you’re on though, there are a bunch of totally free or free-to-play games this weekend to try out. You’ll find the full list of what’s available below along with details on how you can get the games. Expect a new list next week with updated offers.

PlayStation 4

Fall Guys – Free to own until August 31st

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own until August 31st.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Free to play until August 20th

Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required)

Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st

MX Unleashed – Free to own until August 15th

Injustice 2 – Free to play until August 16th

NASCAR Heat 5 – Free to play until August 16th

The Elder Scrolls Online – Free to play until August 19th

PC (No subscriptions required)