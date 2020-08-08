14 Xbox One and PS4 Games to Play for Free This Weekend

✖

Sony and Microsoft are both having weekends where their online subscriptions are free for all players, and with those free multiplayer weekends come a bunch of games for players to play for free as well. Most of those games are free on the Xbox One and not on the PlayStation 4, but with this being the first full weekend of August, it also means that the first free monthly games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold are now available. Couple that with Xbox’s big summer gaming event and you’ve got a lot of games to pick from for the next few days.

Xbox typically offers more free weekend games than Sony anyway from its Free Play Days offerings, but those aren’t active this week because of the bigger summer event that’s going on. That event has more than three times the amount of games we’d typically see from the Free Play Days events though, so Xbox owners are still getting the better deal even without those games.

A breakdown of all the free games available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can be seen below to show what’s available and when. Some of the games may require an online subscription to play while others will be available for shorter times than the rest, so we’ve noted those situations where they apply.

PlayStation 4 Games (PlayStation Plus subscription required)

Fall Guys – Free to own from now until August 31st

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own from now until August 31st.

Borderlands 3 – Free to play until August 9th, also on Steam, Stadia, and Xbox One

Xbox One Games (Xbox Live Gold subscription sometimes required)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Free to play until August 10th, multiplayer only

Gears 5 – Free to play until August 10th, also on PC

Black Desert – Free to play until August 10th

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Free to play until August 10th

Monster Hunter World – Free to play until August 10th

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – Free to play until August 10th

Borderlands 3 – Free to play until August 9th, also on Steam, Stadia, and Xbox One

Subnautica – Free to play until August 10th, also on PC

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Free to play until August 10th

Ark: Survival Evolved – Free to play until August 10th, also on PC

Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st, Xbox Live Gold required

MX Unleashed ­– Free to own until August 15th, Xbox Live Gold required

