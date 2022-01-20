PS5 Restock at Best Buy Is Very Hit and Miss

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place today at Best Buy. Over the course of the past month, many PS5 restocks at a number of retail chains have been going better than normal, leading some to believe that the stock of Sony’s current console could become more plentiful. Unfortunately, this new sale at Best Buy today seems to have now dashed those hopes.

As a whole, today’s restock of the PS5 at Best Buy was very hit and miss. While some customers reported on social media that they were able to jump right in and buy a console without any problems, others were stuck in long digital lines that resulted in them never being able to purchase the PS5. Others even went on to state that they were able to buy the PS5, only to then have their order get canceled soon after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of this in mind, it definitely sounds like the PS5 is going to remain hard to come by for the foerseeable future. And even if stock of the platform does get better soon enough, these restocks will likely continue to come with some annoyances.

Did you try to buy the PS5 in this new restock at Best Buy for yourself? And if so, what were your results? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

In addition, be sure to keep reading onward down below if you’d like to see more about how this PS5 restock turned out for a number of customers.

