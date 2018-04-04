Rumor: PlayStation 5’s First Details Reportedly Shared in $1,000 Article

We’ve heard all sorts of rumors about the PlayStation 5 thus far, even though Sony hasn’t said a word about it just yet. (They’re likely waiting until E3 in a couple of months, where we may get a first glimpse at the hardware.)

However, that hasn’t stopped a site called SemiAccurate from noting that it had first details about the system, with rumors running rampant on Resetera about what Sony’s next generation of hardware could do.

Alas, SemiAccurate has posted the article in the most questionable way possible, asking its readers to fork over $1,000 to continue reading it. Fortunately, a few people over at Resetera have managed to dig up some of the finer details within it, and here’s what they found out.

First off, technical-wise, the system “uses AMD’s Navi as its base architecture, not specifically using Navi,” or “APU with a Navi gpu.” So it definitely sounds like next-gen level hardware, at least compared to what we have now. The CPU has also reportedly been noted as “an 8 Core Zen CPU,” but no other details have been revealed aside from that. That would be a considerable leap ahead of the Jaguar CPUs we’ve been dealign with for years.

Now to the good stuff. Reportedly, a number of development kits are already in the hands of several companies, though a specific list wasn’t provided. And the author of the article has actually suggested that a release for the PlayStation 5 wouldn’t be out of the question this year because of this.

Now, we’ve already heard some developers are planning some next-gen development alongside current-gen games, like CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s doubtful that these developers will get the releases done in time for this year. So this seems a little far-fetched, unless a lot of games are set to be announced at E3 – which might happen. Emphasis on a very light might.

The author also apparently noted that VR “goodies” were going to be included at the silicon level within the system, which means that Sony isn’t about to give up on its PlayStation VR technology anytime soon, and will make it a big part of the system.

Also, surprisingly enough, there was no mention of backward compatibility. That doesn’t mean that Sony won’t include it in their hardware, but we’re a bit surprised it wasn’t a talking point, especially with big releases like Shadow of the Colossus, God of War and Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man being available for the PS4 this year.

That’s really all we could find about the PS5 at this point, since, well, we’re not forking over a grand to read an editorial that’s not even based on official details confirmed by Sony. But the 2018 announcement and release sounds suspect, especially since the PS4 and PS4 Pro are still selling like hotcakes.

One Resetera user has suggested the following, and it makes a little more sense:

“PSX 2018 – PS5 teased

E3 2019 – full reveal

Holidays 2019 – worldwide release”

Remember, Microsoft paced itself with its Xbox One X announcement, and even that wasn’t as big a seller as the company anticipated. Sony needs to prep this the right way and not go running into another generation when this one is doing just fine. We’ll have to see what the company is up to in a couple of months, around E3 time.

In the meantime, you can read more of the Resetera posts here. And, hey, they’re free!