Secret PS5 Exclusive Launch Game Teased by Latest Rumor

Apparently Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn't the only PS5 exclusive that will launch alongside the next-gen PlayStation console. With Halo Infinite delayed to 2021, PS5 looks poised to be the only next-gen console launching this year with a major exclusive at release. And that game will be Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. That said, according to a new rumor, the new Spider-Man game won't be alone.

According to industry analyst Benji-Sales, Sony has something up its sleeve for the launch of the PS5 that it hasn't revealed yet. Unfortunately, the analyst isn't divulging what exactly this is.

"All I can say in regards to yesterday's comment [about PS5 having a second launch exclusive] is that just Spidey is not the only exclusive thing hitting for launch for the PS5. I can't go anything more into that," said the analyst.

According to @BenjiSales there is another PS5 exclusive launching alongside Spiderman Miles Morales👀 pic.twitter.com/eePGFZXvzV — ⛩ Frostbite Sakai ⛩ (@FrostbiteSlash) August 12, 2020

As you would expect, this tease quickly started to make the rounds, prompting Benji-Sales to pump the brakes a bit. Taking to Twitter, the analyst suggested this isn't a major game like a God of War 2. In other words, it sounds like it won't be very substantial or that it won't be a proper exclusive but a timed exclusivity deal with a third-party.

"So yeah, to be clear all I said was that Miles Morales isn't the only exclusive game on PlayStation 5 this Holiday," said Benji-Sales. "That doesn't mean suddenly Final Fantasy XVI and CoD and God of War 2 are dropping as PlayStation 5 exclusives launch day. People read way too much into it."

Unfortunately, while the analyst pumped the brakes on the scoop, he didn't provide the ultimate clarification by revealing what this mystery game is.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and given its speculative nature, Sony is very unlikely to provide its own clarification in the form of a comment.

The PS5 is set to release worldwide this holiday season. For more coverage on the console click here or peep the relevant links below:

