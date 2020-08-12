New PS5 DualSense Controller Leak Reveals One Huge Improvement From PS4 Controller

✖

A new PS5 DualSense controller leak has revealed one huge improvement from the PS4 controller. Similarly to the Xbox Series X controller, the PS5 DualSense controller is starting to appear in the wild months ahead of release. And as a result, we are learning new details about the next-gen PlayStation controller. For example, we now know that the battery capacity of the controller is -- allegedly -- 1560mA, which is a major improvement from the PS4 DualShock 4, which packed an 800mA at launch, though Sony eventually improved this later in the generation to a 1000mA battery.

So, what does this mean? Well according to the leaker -- Galaxy666, who also shared images of the controller -- the battery currently lasts about three to four hours longer than the battery of a new PS4 controller.

The leaker also notes that the buttons are "more pleasant" to press than the PS4 controller buttons, which have been lightly criticized here and there. Meanwhile, the touchpad is apparently more responsive and clicky.

All of this applies to the triggers as well. The leaker notes that L1 and R1 don't click, but push down like triggers. Meanwhile, the L2 and R2 triggers have more weight to them and are harder to push down than the PS4 controller triggers, even without the tension points activated.

"Much more pleasant and comfortable than the DualShock 4," said the leaker speaking about the controller's triggers. "You won't be disappointed. The feedback is magical. The triggers inside mechanical structures seem very complex.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

Of course, like every leak, take this with a grain of salt. While the leaker does seemingly provide evidence they've interacted with the controller, it's important to remember nothing here is official information and it's all subject to change.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release day or a price point.

