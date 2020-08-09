PS5 and Xbox Series X Price Hinted at by Industry Insider

✖

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to release worldwide in just a few months, yet we don't know the price of either console. That said, this should change soon. And when it does, some may be surprised to see the Xbox Series X cheaper than the PS5, despite packing more power. According to industry insider and leaker Dusk Golem, not only will the Xbox Series X run third-party games better than the PS5, but they expect the Xbox Series X to do it whilst being more affordable.

Dusk Golem notes that Microsoft is preparing to lowball Sony, a luxury it can afford thanks to the massive piles of cash it's sitting on. The strategy here would be to get players into the ecosystem, and then make the loss in cash back via software sales and Game Pass subscriptions.

"I mean this in a few more ways, but to give the broadest idea, I'll just say the Xbox X is by far more powerful than the PS5 if we're just talking raw power, multi-platform games will run better on Xbox X is something people are going to have to prepare themselves for," said Dusk Golem. "Add to this Microsoft are ready to lowball Sony when it comes to price. They can more easily make a sacrifice and get back profits from Game Pass than console sales than Sony can from that comparatively."

The leaker continued:

"There's something I've heard a few times now, but I don't want to say it how I've heard it as I also know both haven't cemented a price yet. Just, the way I can say it without stating something that already isn't fully in stone yet just expect that it's very, very likely the PS5 will cost more than the Xbox X, and right now Microsoft is more interested into getting people into their ecosystem and more willing to take a loss on console sales than Sony is."

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's subject to change, just as Dusk Golem notes.

If Microsoft wants to eat substantial costs upfront by selling the Xbox Series X at a big loss, it can afford to do that. However, it's a risky gamble, and completely reliant on Game Pass taking off and gamers not waiting for the PS5 price to drop.

