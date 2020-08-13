Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Releases New Screenshot

✖

While there is really no significant new plot information to share about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game from developer Insomniac Games has released a new screenshot as part of a larger feature over at Entertainment Weekly. The screenshot, which you can check out below, appears to show off Miles all suited up and ready to take on whatever comes his way on the wet streets of New York City.

In case you missed it, the upcoming video game released a slew of PlayStation 5 screenshots around the time it was first announced. It has since been confirmed to be a standalone video game in the style of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and will feature a 4K/60 FPS performance mode. There have been several indications that Peter Parker will also feature in the video game, but it is really and truly the story of Miles, according to the developers.

You can check out the screenshot, which was provided to EW, below:

(Photo: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is expected to release later this year for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases for PlayStation 5 later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.