New PS5 Denuvo Announcement Has PlayStation Fans Divided
Today, Irdeto and Sony announced that Denuvo is being added to the PS5, which naturally caused an eruption from PlayStation fans worrying about the implementation of the anti-cheat technology will mean for the console's performance, however, it seems this backlash is the result of misinformation. While Denuvo Anti-Cheat tech is now supported by the PS5 and available to developers, Anti-Tamper support hasn't been added, and it's the Anti-Tamper tech that -- typically -- causes the performance issues on PC that Denuvo is infamous for.
According to Irdeto, Denuvo's Anti-Cheat " incorporates advanced technology to secure both online gameplay as well as securely reward offline progress", further, "the technology helps game developers protect sensitive game logic or data, preventing cheaters from changing sensitive variables and ensuring its trustworthiness."
The announcement also reveals that several games on PS5 are already making use of the technology, and nobody seemed to notice, suggesting there's no reason to worry about the issues PC players have encountered with Denuvo, and more specifically, its Anti-Tamper technology.
It's also worth noting that this is just middleware. In other words, it's not built into the console and it's up to developers to make use of it.
That said, while there's no real reason for PS5 players to panic about this news, that hasn't stopped many from doing exactly that, and to be fair to them, it remains to be seen what this means for gaming on PS5, though Irdeto says the technology will have zero negative impact on in-game performance. Further, given the reputation Denuvo has in the PC space, it's not very surprising many aren't happy about this news.
Don't Panic
prevnext
Denuvo on PlayStation is thankfully pretty lite. It’s just anti-cheat, not anti-tamper. It doesn’t do any weird code obfuscation that impacts gameplay, and none of the gross DRM “activation” stuff you see on PC. It’s been on PS4 for years.— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 10, 2021
Well, It Was a Good Run
prevnext
back to 30 fps ya'll go.— moose (@moosemeatdealer) March 10, 2021
People Need to Calm Down
prevnext
People need to calm down with the Denuvo thing on PS5.
Unlike PC, we shouldn't notice it's there. Whatever it is they're using it for.— BY2K 🇨🇦 (@TheBY2K) March 10, 2021
Seems Unnecessary
prevnext
Why does a console need anti cheat tech when you can’t run modified code on it to begin with? Seems pointless as their aren’t true hackers on a console asides from people using keyboards and mice on unsupported games. https://t.co/X5NIOyieub— Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) March 10, 2021
Gotta Trust Sony
prevnext
Before everyone freaks out this has been in PS4 for many years and it’s a anti cheat software. It won’t effect the offline install and playability of titles. Sony directly told us that isn’t going to be a thing period pic.twitter.com/IDdNObnxRJ— Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) March 10, 2021
Wait, There's Cheaters on Console?
prevnext
Bruh whose cheating on console anyways?— Brudda of War (@BruddaOg) March 10, 2021
This Won't Backfire
prevnext
They're adding denuvo to PS5's...?
Yeah I can't see that backfiring or anything..— Lance (@Gamer4Life_) March 10, 2021
A Lot of People Right Now
March 10, 2021prevnext
Huge Mistake
prev
Mistake. HUGE mistake.— Alex (@alexjimithing) March 10, 2021