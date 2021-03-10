New PS5 Denuvo Announcement Has PlayStation Fans Divided

Today, Irdeto and Sony announced that Denuvo is being added to the PS5, which naturally caused an eruption from PlayStation fans worrying about the implementation of the anti-cheat technology will mean for the console's performance, however, it seems this backlash is the result of misinformation. While Denuvo Anti-Cheat tech is now supported by the PS5 and available to developers, Anti-Tamper support hasn't been added, and it's the Anti-Tamper tech that -- typically -- causes the performance issues on PC that Denuvo is infamous for.

According to Irdeto, Denuvo's Anti-Cheat " incorporates advanced technology to secure both online gameplay as well as securely reward offline progress", further, "the technology helps game developers protect sensitive game logic or data, preventing cheaters from changing sensitive variables and ensuring its trustworthiness."

The announcement also reveals that several games on PS5 are already making use of the technology, and nobody seemed to notice, suggesting there's no reason to worry about the issues PC players have encountered with Denuvo, and more specifically, its Anti-Tamper technology.

It's also worth noting that this is just middleware. In other words, it's not built into the console and it's up to developers to make use of it.

That said, while there's no real reason for PS5 players to panic about this news, that hasn't stopped many from doing exactly that, and to be fair to them, it remains to be seen what this means for gaming on PS5, though Irdeto says the technology will have zero negative impact on in-game performance. Further, given the reputation Denuvo has in the PC space, it's not very surprising many aren't happy about this news.