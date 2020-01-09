PlayStation Boss Says PS5’s Big and Unique Features Haven’t Been Announced Yet

In 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment officially announced the PlayStation 5, and since then it hasn’t said much about the next-gen console. Don’t get me wrong, it’s talked about the console, but beyond its SSD and the haptic feedback in its controller, it hasn’t really revealed anything too salient about the PS5. However, according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, Sony — perhaps unsurprisingly — has plenty left to reveal about the console. The tantalizing tease came during a recent interview with Business Insider Japan, where the head of PlayStation talked about a variety of things, including the PS5 and what has been said about the console, and what Sony still has left to say.

According to Ryan, there are still more unique elements to reveal about the PS5. Further, the PlayStation executive teases that among these elements are the “bigger differences” that separate it from previous PlayStation consoles.

“Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve. Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of an solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change. 3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers. But you know… There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

Unfortunately, Ryan doesn’t disclose when these elements will be revealed, but it should be in the coming months, and perhaps as early as February. After all, the PS4 reveal event went down in the Valentine’s Day month.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020.

Source: Business Insider Japan via Gematsu