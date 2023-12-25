Classic PS5 Game Is Only $3 in Christmas Deal

A classic PS5 game is currently on sale for just $3.74. Naturally, this is one of the best deals available on the PlayStation Store this Christmas. The game in question is currently discounted 67 percent, which is why it is so cheap. And for all the PS4 users out there, the same deal is also available for the PS4 version of the game. The deal isn't as good as the Christmas deal GameStop is running where it is practically giving away a new $70 2023 release for free, but it's still a great deal.

The game in question was released on PS5 back in 2021 by Bethesda, a games maker actually owned by Xbox. While the game was released on PS5 in 2021, it can actually trace its start all the way back until 1996, one of the greatest years in video game history, aka a year that features heavy hitters such as Super Mario 64, Pokemon Red and Green, Diablo, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and many more. Included in this many more is Quake, which is the mystery $3 game in question. This deal is not for the original version of the game, as the 2021 PS5 version is actually an enhanced version of the game featuring 4K and widescreen support, enhanced models, and tons of other modern and fancy techniques to bring the game closer to modernity.

Upon release, the game -- which was made by id Software -- garnered a 93 on Metacritic. In the modern day, Quake is nowhere near as relevant as it used to be, but the original is widely considered one of the best games of all time, especially when you narrow this list down to first-person shooters.

"You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity."

This deal is available until January 6. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point of $9.99. The game does somewhat regularly go on sale, but this is the cheapest we have seen the PS5 version on the PlayStation Store.