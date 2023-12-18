New Update May Point to the Existence of Uncharted 5

A new discovery may point to the existence of the rumored Uncharted 5. There have been rumors of a new Uncharted game percolating for a few years now, and earlier this year, Sony itself seemingly hinted at a new game in the series. Couple both of these things together plus the success of the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, and it seems inevitable a new Uncharted game will arrive in the next few years. To this end, a LinkedIn profile of a PlayStation developer may suggest work on a new entry for PS5 has been in the works for roughly two years. More than this, it suggests the project is a collaboration between the series' traditional developer, Naughty Dog, and Bend Studio, a studio best known for Days Gone, but who did work on Uncharted in the past with spin-off game Uncharted: Golden Abyss.

The speculation is the result of Adam Lawon's LinkedIn page, which mentions an unannounced project in the works between the two that has been in development for roughly two years. Lawson is a senior gameplay animator at Bend Studio, for those out of the loop.

Now, there are a few possible explanations for this. It was previously reported Bend Studio was working as a support studio on the now cancelled Last of Us multiplayer game. This project was announced though so why it wouldn't be mentioned by name, we don't know. This makes this explanation not supremely convincing, which is where the Uncharted rumors come in. There's been rumors and indications that PlayStation is taking Uncharted off ice, but Naughty Dog has been adamant it's closed the book on the series, which is where Bend Studio could come into play as it has experience making Uncharted games.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. There are a couple explanations for this LinkedIn information, and potentially others we are not aware of. All of this is to say, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Reddit.