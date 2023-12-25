PS Plus Users Warn Everyone to Play Hidden Gem "Before It's Too Late"

PlayStation Plus users over on Reddit have warned everyone to play a hidden gem "before it's too late," aka before it departs the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries next month. The game in question is not the biggest or most well-known game in the subscription service, but it's apparently a fan-favorite over on the PS5 Reddit page as a post about the game, Omno, leaving, is one of the top posts on the page.

"Omno, play this gem before its too late," reads the post. "As the title says, if you are looking for a really cool, short, artistic gem. This is it. Did not expect it to be so good. So simple but one of the better games I have played recently. It goes away in January from the PS Plus catalog. Highly recommend!"

In the comments, many PlayStation fans have echoed the sentiment, while others are thankful after checking out the game based on this recommendation and finding out it is indeed a very nice and chill game.

If you are completely unfamiliar with the game, it came out on July 28, 2021 via developer Studio Inkyfox and publisher Future Friends Games. On Metacritic, it boasts a high score of 82. Meanwhile, on Steam, 92 percent of 1,234 user reviews recommend the game, giving it a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"Omno whisks you away on a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. It's a single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome," reads an official tidbit about the game. "The power of a lost civilisation will carry you on an epic quest through lush forests, sun-blasted deserts, and frozen tundras – even to the clouds. On your way, you'll discover a vibrant world full of strange and wonderful lifeforms, from cute little critters to enigmatic giants, and everything in between."

If you are interested in checking this game out via PS Plus, you have until January 23, which is plenty of time to check out a game that is roughly three to five hours long, depending on your playstyle and capabilities. To this end, it can pretty easily be beaten in one to two sessions.