PlayStation User Warns of Fake PS5 Games Being Sold at Major Retailer

Taking to popular video game forum Reset Era, one PS5 owner has warned their fellow PS5 owners of "fake" games being sold at Amazon, one of the most common retailers to buy physical PS5 games alongside the likes of GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. According to the PS5 user, they recently purchased a new copy of Wild Hearts, EA's new Monster Hunter-style game, on Amazon. And the purcahse was made not via a third-party vendor, but directly from Amazon, yet they receieved "an elaborate fake" that was just a DVD-RW disc. What makes the alleged fake odd though is that it came plastic wrapped in a legit case with the legit cover art.

"My PS5 sounded like it was fighting for its life trying to read the disc," adds the Reset Era user. "That is what made me take it out and inspect it thinking the disc was dirty. First glance I knew something was off. I put it in my PC's disc drive and it came up as a blank DVD-RW.

Below, you can check what Amazon reportedly sent the PS5 user. The disc pictured above is a standard PS5 disc. The disc at the bottom is the disc that apparently was in the case next to it. As you can see, it's easy to tell the difference, but the packaging actually looks legit.

(Photo: Reset Era)

(Photo: Reset Era)

So, what happened? Well, we don't know. It's unclear how this happened or what came of it, but Amazon hands out exchanges and refunds very easily, which is why so many shop with it. This certainly was either exchanged or refunded by the retailer, but we can't confirm this. We also can't confirm that this isn't just some elaborate fake by the Reset Era user, but it's unclear what the motivation would be for faking all of this. Regardless, take all of this with a grain of salt.

