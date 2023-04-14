PlayStation Plus Users Losing Popular PS4 RPG

May 16 is going to be a bad day for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers because on May 16 32 games are set to depart the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber May 16 is going to be an ordinary day because none of the 32 games are a part of PS Plus Essential. That said, if you're a subscriber to the mid or most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus, you're losing a lot of games next month, including one of the most popular RPGs on PS4.

When you think of PS4 RPGs, you probably think of games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Bloodborne, or Horizon Zero Dawn. These are not just popular RPGs on PS4, but some of the best. Right beneath this pantheon of PS4 RPGs are a set of games that are popular, but perhaps not as critically acclaimed. Included in these games is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which didn't earn the highest review scores, but did sell millions of copies and was one of the biggest sleeper hits of the previous generation. It's currently playable via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but only until May 16.

A former Kickstarter game and the debut title from Czech-based developer Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted back in 2018 with the help of publisher Deep Silver. It's a hyper-realistic medieval RPG that had some peformance issues and generated some controversy at release, both of which contributed to underwhelming review scores, but the further away from release we've gotten the more fondly remembered the game has become up until the point until now where it's a certified cult-classic.

"You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 at various price points depending on the tier and how long the subscription is. The best value is always a 12-month subscription. A 12-month subscription of PS Plus Premium runs at $119.99, while a 12-month subscription of PS Plys Extra runs at $99.99. And then there is the base and standard tier, PS Plus Essential, which costs $59.99 if you're buying a 12-month subscription.