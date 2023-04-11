PlayStation Ending Support of PS4 Exclusive Flop

PlayStation is ending support of a PS4 exclusive, one of which many would consider a flop for Sony. If you haven't seen the headlines and Twitter buzz, the game in reference is Dreams from Media Molecule, the UK developer who remains best known for LittleBigPlanet, despite not working on the series since 2014. Its latest release is the aforementioned 2020 game Dreams, which released and quickly died on the vine, despite strong review scores and years of anticipation. Suffice to say, it's no surpise that support for the game is ending on September 1. However, this doesn't mean you won't be able to play it. Servers are staying up. What it means is you won't be getting any new content or updates. The only work that will continue is the in-game curation work.

"We know this won't be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it's certainly not been an easy decision – Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we've ever done," says Media Molecule in a statement. "Thank you for being part of it with us – we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure."

Media Molecule also used the opportunity to announced that the game will be migrating to a new server in late May to "preserve the security and stability of Dreams." It's noted some features won't carry over while other things need to be modofied. For example, there is also now going to be a storage limit of up to 5GB of data as part of this server migration, though existing creations will not count towards this limit.

If you're still playing Dreams and are interested in all the nitty gritty changes coming with this server migration, click here. In meantime, prepare to watch the sunset set on the PS4 game. To this end though, Media Molecule notes it's already working on a new project. Could this be a sequel or a successor? It's possible, but considering the failure of Dreams, this seems unlikely.