PS5 Freebie Saves PlayStation Fans $42

A special freebie is currently available to both PS4 and PS5 users, saving users of the former $21 and saving users of the latter $42. $21 is enough to buy a variety of indie and downloadable games on PS4, while $42 is almost enough to buy a brand new AAA game. In other words, the savings is notable, but it's only relevant if you were going to buy the subscription service that it saves you money on. Unfortunately, the subscription service in question is not PlayStation Plus. If it was, this would basically be free money for everyone. Rather, the subscription service freebie is Apple TV+.

Whether it's to watch Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, The Morning Show, or a variety of other quality shows exclusive to the streaming service, you can nab a six-month subscription if you're on PS5 for free. Normally this would cost you $42, as a monthly subscription runs at $7. The same offer has been extended to PS4 users, but only for a three-month subscription, which is why the savings are only $21.

That said, this offer has been available in the past, and thus it's possible you've redeemed it in the past. If you've done this, you're not qualified to redeem the offer as it's been extended to only new users.

The current offer is available until July 23, and right now there's no word of it being extended in the future. To claim the offer, you will need to locate the Apple TV from your console via the console's TV and Video section. If you don't have it downloaded, you will need to download the app and open it. And from here you will just need to follow the on-screen instructions. What's unclear is if the subscription auto-renews or not, so be cognizant of this possibility.

