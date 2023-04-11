PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus users on PS4 and PS5 have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of April. What's the catch? Well, there is no catch if you are a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber. The catch if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber -- in other words a subscriber to the standard and least expensive tier of the subscription service -- is that you're not getting the game. As for what the game is, it's a little title called Anodyne, a "Zelda-lite" game, according to its publisher Analgesic Productions.

Why the game is now free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know. It was not announced when April's PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games were revealed. In other words, this is either a mistake or a bonus free game. It's been live for a while now though, which suggests it's not the former.

For those unfamiliar with Andoyne, it debuted back in 2013 to Metacritic scores that range from 70 to 75, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 86 percent of 776 user reviews are positive, giving the game a Very Positive user review rating.

"In this unique Zelda-lite game, explore and fight your way through surreal and creepy, nature, urban and abstract themed areas in the human Young's subconscious, evoked by a 16-bit-era visual style and a moody, dream-like soundtrack," reads an official blurb about the game. "Talk to bizarre characters and survive through Game Boy-styled dungeons, while hunting down mysterious keys and cards that will allow you to dive deeper into the dream world."

It's unclear how long Anodyne is going to be availlable via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but we know it's a limted addition. It's also currently on sale to buy for $1.99 if you don't boast either of these subscriptions. Meanwhile, if you end up checking out Anodyne and end up digging it, you should peep its sequel, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, which was released in 2019 and actually generated slightly more positive critical and user reviews. It's not available via PS Plus though.