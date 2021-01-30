New PlayStation Leak Reveals Major Last-Gen Game Is Getting Re-Released on PS5

✖

A new PlayStation leak has revealed that a major PS4 game is getting re-released on the PS5. When the PS4 released, it felt like every PS3 game their brother was remastered and re-released on the PS4. And if this didn't happen, the game was remade for the PS4. However, a big reason this happened is because the PS4 wasn't backwards compatible with the PS3. On PS5 this isn't an issue because it plays virtually every PS4 game. However, this won't stop every game from the re-release route.

Right now, one of the PS4's most popular games, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, is playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. In other words, a proper PS5 version of the game doesn't exist, but it looks like that's about to change.

Over on Twitter, Gematsu reveals that retailer 365games recently listed Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for the PS5, seemingly leaking the announcement before Ubisoft could make it. Right now, there's no listing for an Xbox Series X version, but it's safe to assume a similar re-release is in the works for Microsoft's new console.

Of course, it's safe to assume the PS5 (and Xbox Series X) version will come with a variety of visual and performance upgrades, but for now, it remains to be seen just how many resources Ubisoft will pour into the ports. And of course, it's worth remembering that for now, nothing here is official. The listing could be an error or it could the retailer looking for traffic. And it could also be a placeholder. However, you know what else it could be? A genuine leak. If this is true, expect an announcement soon.

