Sony Surprises PS5 Users With Free PlayStation Plus Gift

Today, Sony revealed February's free PlayStation Plus games, surprising subscribers with one of the best months yet. That said, the surprises didn't end there. Sony followed this up by sending PS5 users a special PlayStation Plus gift. More specifically, Amazon UK is sending users that purchased the console through the retailer PlayStation Plus discount codes for 25 percent off a one-year membership that drops the price from $60 to $45.

Right now, it's unclear if the giveaway is limited or if it's being sent to all that purchased the console through Amazon UK. What we do know is that right now, it's limited to these parameters. If you ordered the console through Amazon US or any other region, don't bother checking your email, because nothing will be there.

If you did receive the email, make sure to cash it in soon because it will expire on January 31, 2021. And as always, it's important to remember that these things stack. So, even if you have 12 or 24 months of subscription already, you can add to this and save money in the process. PlayStation Plus sometimes drop below $45, but not often.

For those that don't know: PlayStation Plus is required for online play of all games that aren't of the free-to-play variety. In addition to multiplayer access, it has other perks like cloud saves and 2-3 free PS4 and PS5 games a month.

Right now, Amazon hasn't commented on the giveaway, which means official details are scarce. Not only is it unclear why Amazon UK is doing this, but it's unclear if there are any plans to extend the offer to more customers in other regions.