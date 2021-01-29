New Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 Rumor "Leaks" Release Window and Huge Cameo

✖

Fresh off a tantalizing Star Wars Battlefront 3 rumor, a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 rumor has surfaced and supposedly leaked both the game's release window, a major and unexpected cameo, and some other salient details about what is probably a PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game. According to the rumor, the sequel picks up immediately after the events of the first game, which isn't very surprising. And more importantly, there are talks right now to include a Darth Maul cameo of some sort.

In addition to this, the rumor claims the Inferno squad will also be making an appearance, though, like the Darth Maul cameo, no additional details are divulged. What the rumor does make a note of is new inquisitors, with one supposedly being Terrelian.

The rumor concludes by noting the game will take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 and is currently aiming to release in 2022, which means we may see it sometime later this year. Adding one last point, the rumor also claims that Star Wars Battlefront 3 will be announced soon.

And this is where the rumor ends. As always, everything here should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Not only is the source anonymous, but their source is anonymous. Over the years, far more dubious rumors have proven true, but more often than not, rumors of this variety turn out to be either partially false or wholly false. Further, even if everything here is true, it's also subject to change. Things change all the time in game development, and if the game isn't releasing until next year, that leaves a lot of time for things to change.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was both a commercial and critical hit, so a sequel is expected, and according to a smattering of reputable reports, a sequel is already in development, making this rumor, at the very least, believable, which is perhaps why it's making the rounds within the Star Wars community.

