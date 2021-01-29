Death Stranding Rumored to Release On PS5 With New Content

✖

After first releasing back in 2019, it sounds as though a new iteration of Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding could soon release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While not yet confirmed to be true, the details of a new version of the popular open-world have come forth from a rather reputable PlayStation leaker.

Mentioned over on ResetEra, user Navtra, who in the past has had scoops related to Sony and PlayStation ahead of time, encouraged those in an ongoing thread to potentially hold off on playing Death Stranding if they haven’t already done so. In response, another forum user by the name of DanteAlighieri asked if the reason for this was because of the potential release of Death Stranding: Extended Edition on PS4 and PS5. Navtra confirmed that this was the same information that they had heard and verified as much with a simple, “Yup.”

In a follow up to this chain, another person then asked Navtra whether or not this upgraded version for PS5 would come about simply via a patch or if it would contain something more extensive. According to Navtra, this new version of the game, referred to as Death Stranding: Extended Edition, would contain extended story content for players to experience. As such, it’s uncertain if there would be a way for previous owners of the base game on PS4 to simply upgrade to PS5 or if they would have to buy a wholly new version of the title.

Despite the specifics of the situation, if a new, extended iteration of Death Stranding were to come about then it would be quite exciting. I assume that many current fans of Hideo Kojima's most recent release would settle for a PS5-optimized version of the game at the very least, but if wholly new content ends up coming as well, that only makes things even sweeter.

Again though, it’s worth taking this entire rumor with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being. Even though Navtra has had a solid track record in the past with leaks of this type, until we hear anything directly from Sony or Kojima Productions, you’re better off assuming that this won’t come to fruition.

If we do hear anything about Death Stranding: Extended Edition in the future, we’ll be sure to let you know. To keep up with our coverage of the game, you can continue following our dedicated page right here.

Would you be willing to buy Death Stranding all over again (or perhaps for the first time) on PS5? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.