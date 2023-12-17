GameStop Deal Features Popular PS5 Games for Just $5

GameStop has a wide range of discounted PS5 games right now, but two of arguably the best PS5 deals it has at the moment discount two popular games to just $5. And considering one of these games costs $70, and the other costs $60, at least on the PlayStation Store, this represents a substantial amount of savings. More specifically, it represents $120 of savings, assuming you pay full price for both PS5 games. In short, both are great deals.

How long these PS5 games will be available for just $5, we don't know. These are limited-time discounts, but what the window of availability is we don't know because GameStop does not disclose this information. Unfortunately, this means there is a chance that by the time you are reading this, the deals below -- both of which are for brand-new copies -- have expired. As for the mystery games, they are 2022's The Callisto Protocol and 2021's Scarlet Nexus.

About: "In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

About: "In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense."

For those unfamiliar with these games, Scarlet Nexus debuted first on June 25, 2021. Released by Tose and Bandai Namco, the action-RPG garnered an 80 on Metacritic and sold one million copies in one year. Meanwhile, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game from developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton. The former was helmed by the creator of Dead Space at the time. Released on December 2, 2022, it is believed to have sold around two million units. Critically, the game came up a bit short with a 70 on Metacritic.