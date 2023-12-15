Forgotten PS4 Exclusive Championed as "Amazing Game" by PS5 Fans Who Finally Play It

An often forgotten PS4 exclusive is being championed as a "beautiful" and "amazing" game by PS5 fans over on the PS5 Reddit page who have finally gotten around to playing it. The game in question was released back in 2019, a year that saw the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Apex Legends, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Beat Saber, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Devil May Cry 5, Astral Chain, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Outer Worlds, Kingdom Hearts III, Control, Metro Exodus, and more. It was a pretty great year. So much so, that quite a few games flew under the radar, including PlayStation-published PS4 exclusive Concrete Genie.

Released on October 8, 2019 by Pixel Opus -- a studio PlayStation closed earlier this year -- Concrete Genie is an action-adventure game, as well as the sophomore, and final, effort of the California-based studio after shipping Entwined in 2014. Upon release, the game garnered a Metacritic score of 75, a respectable score, but below the standards of PlayStation exclusives. It also didn't seemingly sell well, aka not a lot of people played it. However, over time some PlayStation gamers have fixed this. To this end, one of the top posts on the PS5 Reddit page right now is a post championing the game.

"Concrete Genie – beautiful, amazing game," reads the post. "So I have had this title in my collection since 2019, I fancied a change of pace from my violent type games (RoboCop/Cyberpunk, I am looking at you guys). Browsed my library and fired up Concrete Genie, and could not put it down for the past two evenings and also unlocked a very easy Platinum. Lesson learnt from just adding anything and everything to library, as you just never know when a strange little game takes your fancy."

While not everyone loved the game when it was released, but the comments section largely echoes the sentiment of the post. In fact, the sentiment suggests maybe the 75 on Metacritic is a bit low.

"It's an amazing game. I absolutely loved it. Got 100% in it. Even dusted off my VR headset for the few VR trophies," reads one of the comments. "Fun, beautiful game. I played it during the pandemic and enjoyed it very much. Too bad the studio closed down though," adds a second comment.

Of course, your mileage may vary with the game. As noted, it has a 75 on Metacritic suggesting as much. That said, it seems the common sentiment of all PlayStation fans who check it out is that it is at the very least a decent experience, one that you can play on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility.