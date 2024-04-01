PlayStation Plus users have 24 hours to download four free games. Tomorrow, April 2, is the first Tuesday of the month, which means April's free PlayStation Plus games for all subscribers, regardless of the tier, will go live. When this happens, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium subscribers will all be able to download: Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. Before this though, there are four free games from March still left to claim if you haven't already. Those games are as follows: Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, F1 23, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Each and everyone of these four games is available via both PS4 and PS5.

Once redeemed, each free PS Plus game is yours to keep and play as much as you want, however, if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to each one of these four games, and you won't regain free access to them until you reactivate your subscription. This applies to any other game you have downloaded for free via PS Plus.

Below, you can read more about each game courtesy of an official game description and check out an official trailer for each free PS Plus game as well:

Sifu

About: "Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."

Hello Neighbor 2

About: "Not everything is as it seems in Raven Brooks. Picking up directly after the events of the original game, the police show up at Mr Peterson's house – where he had kids locked up in his basement. As Quentin, an investigative journalist, you sneak into crime scenes and people's houses to find clues and evidence. It's up to you to piece this puzzle together. Building upon the formula of Hello Neighbor 1, you play in a larger open world with multiple houses inhabited by suspicious characters."

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

About: "Delve into Savathun's Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies."

F1 23

About: "Be the last to brake in EA SPORTS F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the thrilling 'Braking Point' story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries."